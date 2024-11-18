PNN

New Delhi [India], November 18: Inspired by the phenomenal success of its first edition last year, Inshaad Foundation is set to organise again its trademark poetic program "Nasl-e-Nau Bharat Gen Next of Shayari" on Saturday, 23rd November 2024. The program will be held at the iconic Rangsharda Auditorium, this year, too. The event will start at 5.30 p.m.

Since last year "Nasl-e-Nau Bharat" has gained high repute in the poetic community as well as poetry connoisseurs with its quality, reach and excitement and is one of the most eagerly awaited poetic events of the year.

It is not just any other poetic event. It will showcase 13 brilliant and celebrated young poets from all over India.

Inshaad Foundation is known across India for curating magnificent poetry events from vibrant streets of Mumbai to cultural hubs of Delhi and beyond, Inshaad Foundation has been a catalyst in promoting emerging talent in the captivating realm of Hindi / Urdu poetry.

Prepare to be mesmerised as you witness the magic of poetry from renowned young poets like Ismail Raaz, Kashif Sayyed, Sapna Moolchandani, Saawan Shukla, Aadharsh Dubey, Amir Hamza Halbe, sharing the limelight with young rising stars of poetry like Anurag Arsh, Maqsood Aafaque, Mohammed Ahmed, Bial Teghi, Zeeshan Sahir, Ritika Reet and Tarique Jamal.

"Nasl-e-Nau Bharat" is not just a poetic event. It is a journey to explore the emotions, passions, desires, ambitions and dreams of the young generation through the language of poetry. This will be an unforgettable experience to everyone.

There is no entry charge for the event. For additional information click on the URL given below.

https://inshaadofficial.org/upcoming-events/

