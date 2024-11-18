Babar Azam achieved a personal landmark during AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 at Hobart, where the batter surpassed Virat Kohli's tally of 4,188 international 20-over runs during his knock of 41. Azam started his innings on 4,151 runs and ended on 4,192 runs, edging him past the Indian legend, and placing him behind Rohit Sharma. 'Teri T20 Vich Jagah Nahi Ban Rahi' Fans Taunt Babar Azam During AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 at Sydney Cricket Ground, Video Goes Viral.

With 4,231 runs, Sharma is the leading run-getter in T20I, having played between 2007 and 2024. Kohli and Sharma retired from T20I after India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, which could potentially see Azam top the batting charts soon.

Most T20Is Runs As Batter

Player Runs Matches Rohit Sharma 4,231 159 Babar Azam* 4,192 126 Virat Kohli 4,188 125 Paul Stirling* 3,655 147 Martin Guptill 3,531 122

(* - active)

Sharma, Azam, and Kohli are the only three players with more than 4,000 T20I runs, which puts them on an elite list already. However, other batters in the top five list of most T20Is runs are Ireland's Paul Stirling and former New Zealand batter Martin Guptill. Shaheen Afridi Plays MS Dhoni-Like Helicopter Shot Against Aaron Hardie During AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

Stirling, 34, can break into the 4,000+ T20I runs list, with England's Jos Buttler and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, also eying landmark number, while sitting on 3,389 and 3,329 runs, respectively.

Azam is already considered one of the new-age greats, having slammed three hundred in T20Is, and 11 in T20s from 125 and 206 matches,respectively.

