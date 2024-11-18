New Delhi, November 18: Nangloi Jat MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen was on Monday inducted into the Delhi cabinet, a development that comes a day after AAP's prominent Jat leader and Transport minister Kailash Gahlot quit the party. Shokeen is a Jat leader from outer Delhi. In a bid to control the damage caused due to Gahlot's exit, the AAP announced induction of Shokeen. Vijender Gupta Writes Letter to CM Atishi, Accuses AAP of Facilitating Illegal Rohingya Settlements in Delhi.

At a press conference, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has decided that Shokeen will be the Cabinet minister in Delhi government. Shokeen has served as the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) for two terms from Nangloi Jat. Prior to that, he was elected as a councillor for two terms, Sisodia stated. Shokeen said the AAP has always taken all communities together. AAP Leader Raghuvinder Shokeen To Replace Kailash Gahlot As Delhi Minister.

"First of all, I want to thank all senior leaders of the party, including Kejriwal and Sisodia, that they have given me this opportunity. The AAP has always took all the communities together, while the BJP has always worked against Jats be it farmers' protest, wrestlers' issue, or Haryana election," Shokeen alleged. When asked about Gahlot's induction into the BJP, Sisodia said, "It is up to him. He has been with us for a long time. If he wants to work with BJP, that is his decision." Gahlot joined the BJP on Monday.