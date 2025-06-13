PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 13: Intellipaat, a pioneer in online professional education, proudly announces the launch of the Intellipaat School of Technology (IST) -- a bold initiative designed to redefine computer science education and bridge the widening gap between academia and industry.

Also Read | Bharatpur Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl on Way to Local Market 'Kidnapped and Raped' by Youth in Rajasthan.

With a mission to create the top 1% of software developers, IST goes beyond conventional education. It is a dynamic ecosystem built to empower students not only to land high-paying tech jobs but also to launch their startup journeys even before they graduate. IST, does not create job seekers -- they create job creators. The goal is to nurture the next generation of innovators, builders, and entrepreneurs who can unlock infinite possibilities for growth and leadership in the tech world.

India produces over 15 lakh engineering graduates every year, yet only a small fraction secure core software development roles, and those who do often settle for salaries far below global standards. This stark disconnect between education and employability is precisely what IST aims to address through its future-ready, AI-driven curriculum, designed in collaboration with top industry leaders from global tech giants.

Also Read | Funny Dad Jokes For Father’s Day 2025: Hilarious Memes, ROFL Puns, GIFs and One-Liners That Will Make the ‘King of Dad Jokes’ Proud.

"At IST, we're giving students a launchpad through hands-on learning with top minds from industry and academia. Our goal is to build AI-age engineers with an entrepreneurial mindset -- ready to solve real problems and lead global tech," said Diwakar Chittora, Founder & CEO of Intellipaat.

Key Features of Intellipaat School of Technology

* AI-Age Curriculum A future-focused curriculum designed for the tech landscape of 2029 and beyond.

* 1.5 Year Assured Internships Guaranteed internships that provide real-world, hands-on experience.

* Learn from the Best in Industry and Academia Courses are delivered by IIT faculty, industry experts, academicians, and tech leaders who have built global products and developed top talent for leading MNCs.

* Global Exposure International immersion programs that connect students with global tech hubs and leading engineers.

* Entrepreneurship Hub A ₹10 crore seed fund to support student-led innovations and startup ideas.

* MAANG-Level Projects Work on real-world projects that mirror the scale and complexity of top tech companies.

* Industry-Ready Certification Students will receive certifications from IHUB, IIT Roorkee, Microsoft, and NSDC. A 2-day campus immersion will also be conducted at IIT Roorkee.

* Vibrant Campus Life A holistic college experience with hackathons, tech fests, cultural events, and student-led clubs.

* Recognised B.Tech Degree Students will be awarded a B.Tech degree from the partnered university, which is recognised by UGC.

* Multi-City Campus Options Campuses are located in Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad, offering students flexibility to choose based on their preferences.

Admissions Now Open

Applications are now open for the upcoming cohort. Selection will be based on an entrance test and an interview, with a strong emphasis on analytical and logical reasoning.

Learn more: https://intellipaat.com/ist/Media Contact: istadmissions@intellipaat.com | Phone: +91-8377971812

About Intellipaat

Intellipaat is a global edtech platform that has upskilled over 500,000+ working professionals and positively impacted 10 million+ learners through its free and paid programs. With the launch of the Intellipaat School of Technology, the company is now setting a new benchmark in higher education by blending academic excellence with practical, industry-driven innovation.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2709481/IST_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)