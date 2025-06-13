Father's Day is just around the corner. On June 15, 2025, people will celebrate this day with much happiness, care and love. Well, every home has its dad who cracks some of the bad and the good jokes at the funniest moment of your life. Isn't that right? This is so true that all jokes anyone's dad cracks are always corny. Apart from this, all their jokes carry a charm that never misses a chance to bring a smile to anyone's face. All those funny dad jokes are the heart and soul of the Father’s Day celebration. So on Father's Day 2025, try to make the day even more memorable while sharing the most hilarious, funny and epic jokes and puns with the King of Dad Jokes. Here, we have curated the classic one-liners, jokes, memes, and puns. You can take a look at it and send it to your dad. Happy Father's Day 2025 Wishes: Share Heartfelt Greetings With These Quotes, Messages, HD Images and Wallpapers To Honour Fatherhood.

Moreover, sending your father some classic one-liners, hilarious memes, clever puns, and chuckle-worthy GIFs is not just about the humour. They’re all about making more warm, joyful, and everlasting memories with your dad, or you can talk to the man who is your lifelong supporter, guardian, and biggest cheerleader. Father’s Day 2025 Gift Ideas: From Traditional Kurta to Thoughtful Gift Hampers, 5 Things To Present to Your Desi Dad.

Dad Joke Reads: What Kind of Shoes to Frogs Wear? Open-Toad Sandals.

Dad Joke Reads: I Just Built an ATM That Only Gives Out Coins. I Don’t Know Why No One’s Thought of It Before: It Just Makes Cents!

Father's Day Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The official Someecards (@someecards)

Dad Joke Reads: What Happened When Two Slices of Bread Went on a Date? It Was Loaf at First Sight.

Dad Joke Reads: What Did One Slice of Bread Say to the Other Before the Race? You’re Toast!

LOL

Desi dad when he enters your room and finds you sleeping with lights on pic.twitter.com/xLrkpOzxAh — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) June 14, 2019

Dad Joke Reads: I Poured Some Water Over a Duck’s Back Yesterday. I Don’t Think He Cared.

Dad Joke Reads: Why Did the Electric Car Feel Discriminated Against? Because the Rules Weren’t Current.

Dad Joke GIFs:

Dad Joke Reads: I’m Such a Good Navigator, a Self-Driving Car Once Asked Me for Directions.

Dad Joke Reads: Why Do Melons Have Weddings? They Cantelope.

So what are you waiting for? Try to make Father’s Day 2025 more happening, memorable and unforgettable with your dad by making him feel like he is the true King of Dad Jokes. All you need to do is shower him with various types of jokes, memes, and more to celebrate his one-of-a-kind sense of humour.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2025 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).