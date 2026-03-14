International Ambassadors Summit 2026 Convenes Over 200 Diplomats and Leaders from More Than 40 Nations in New Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 14: The International Ambassadors Summit 2026, by the United Nations Consultative and Observer Status organization, the World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (WASME), and supported by NBCC (India) Ltd., a public sector government enterprise, was successfully held at NBCC Commercial Towers, New Delhi. The summit was organized under the theme "From Diplomacy to Development: Embassies and Businesses Enabling Global Cooperation."

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The summit witnessed participation from diplomats, policymakers, and business leaders representing more than 40 nations, including 17 Heads of Missions, making it one of the most significant diplomatic-economic engagements focused on MSME collaboration, global partnerships, and international business cooperation.

In his Welcome Address, Dr. Sanjiv Layek, Executive Secretary, WASME, highlighted the growing role of economic diplomacy in enabling global trade, innovation, investment flows, and MSME-led development. The Opening Remarks were delivered by H.E. Prof. (Dr.) K. C. Jankee, President, WASME, followed by the Inaugural Address by Shri K. P. Mahadevaswamy, CMD, NBCC (India) Ltd.

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The summit featured Country Presentations by Ambassadors and senior diplomats, who showcased their nations' business ecosystems, trade opportunities, and investment priorities. The event also included a High-Level Panel Discussion exploring the role of diplomacy as a catalyst for economic growth, cross-border collaboration, and sustainable development.

The event was supported by strategic partners NBCC (India) Ltd., Heylin Spark, Athena Ventures, and OSEL, reinforcing strong collaboration between diplomacy, industry, and enterprise.

Heylin Spark, a global PR, marketing, and brand strategy firm, played a key role as the PR and Marketing Partner in the success of the International Ambassadors Summit. Founder & CEO, Shubham Sharma, in his special address and vote of thanks, emphasized the importance of global cooperation and collaborative partnerships in driving meaningful international dialogue and sustainable global development.

Among the distinguished special guests was Dr. Basant Goel, CEO & Founder of Goel Medicos, widely known as the "Blood Man of India." Dr. Goel has transformed Goel Medicos from a local pharmacy into a nationally recognized symbol of philanthropy, spearheading record-breaking medical camps and promoting affordable healthcare initiatives across communities.

The summit also featured insightful sessions and panel discussions with eminent speakers including Shishira Bhowmik, CEO & Founder, The Gut Odos; Aviekal Kakkar, Principal Auditor, FSSAI; Rohan Shah, International Athlete & Social Activist; and Manish Kumar Agrawal, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, Office Solution AI Labs.

One of the key highlights of the summit was the felicitation of over 30 distinguished business leaders for their outstanding contributions to innovation, enterprise growth, employment generation, ethical leadership, and international leadership excellence.

- Aviekal Kakkar, Principal Auditor, FSSAI -- Outstanding Leadership in Food Systems Assurance

- LibertasPro -- Innovation Excellence in Blockchain Ecosystem Development

- Naveen Kumar Saraswat, National President, All India Drinking Water & Sanitation Employees Federation, National Association for JJM SBM-G Consultants (Ministry of Jal Shakti) -- For Excellence in Political Leadership & Governance

- Govind Prasad, Chairman, Siddharth Jan Sewa Trust -- Excellence in Social Work

- Dinesh Rajpurohit, Chairman, Eleanor Industries Pvt. Ltd. -- Excellence in Aluminium Extrusion

- Devendra Jain, Chartered Accountant -- Excellence in Insolvency & Corporate Revival

- Dr. Vishnu Modi, Astrologer & Vastu Consultant, Vishnu Modi Consultant -- Excellence in Astrology & Vastu Sciences

- Sanam Kapoor, Partner, Playright Sourcing -- Outstanding Excellence in Women Entrepreneurship

- Harita Mehta, Advocate, Mehar Legal Services -- Woman Changemaker of the Year in Law & Social Justice

- Dr. Rishi Mudgil, Founder, Agrit Bharat Initiative -- Excellence in Geopolitical Thought Leadership

- Saurabh Kumar, CEO & Founder, Shiksha Nation -- Excellence in Online Education & Learning Innovation

- Sandip Paul, Founder, Easy Access Services -- Excellence in Government to Citizen Services and Thought Leadership

- KIET University -- Excellence in Technical Education, Private University in India

- Vishal Popat, Founder, Travel@7thGear -- Emerging Leader in Holiday Home Management

- Kishor Kumar, Managing Director, National Balgandharva Kala Academy Pariwar -- Excellence as Iconic Educationist and Social Activist

- Prashant Kaushik- Excellence in IT Industry

- Dr. Ranjana Rajora Sharma, Creative Author & Educationist -- Excellence in Education and Transformation Leadership

- Rajiv Kumar Gupta, President, Cain Technology -- Excellence in Cyber & IT Industry

- Rakesh Prajapati, CEO & Founder, SVP Infotech -- Excellence in IT Industry

- Meena Sharma, Principal, Great India Public School -- Excellence in Value-Based & Cultural Education

- Sakshi Mehta, Director, EEU Education Ltd -- Excellence in Global Student Mobility & University Partnerships

- Dr. Sourabh Nagpal & Dr. Poonam Monga Nagpal, Directors, Matrix Dental and Skin Lounge -- Excellence in Comprehensive Dental & Cosmetic Care, Delhi NCR

- Amit Singh, Founder and Visionary, AVatara Defence Pvt Ltd -- Excellence & Innovation in Defence Technologies

- Umakanta Pani, Managing Director, CRAPTS -- Excellence in Road Safety

- Kapish Singh Sanga, Investment Banking Analyst, Bardi Co. -- Excellence in Global Investment Banking & Capital Markets

- Dr. Devi Santosh Kumar Karakavalasa, Founder & CEO, R&D Ideal Bridge Pvt Ltd -- International Visionary Leader in Entrepreneurial Transformation

- Dr. Raju Akurathi, Co-Founder, R&D Ideal Bridge Pvt Ltd -- Excellence in Leadership for Sustainable SME Growth

- Gralit India Biotech Pvt Ltd -- Excellence in Hospitality and Corporate

- Amit Kumar Singh, Senior Correspondent, Sudarshan News -- Excellence in Journalism

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