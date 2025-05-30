VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 30: Interrogation, the newly released psychological thriller now streaming on ZEE5, is fast becoming a word-of-mouth favorite among audiences who love intelligent, edge-of-the-seat cinema. With a sharp plot, intense performances, and unexpected twists, the film has struck a chord with viewers looking for something beyond the usual.

Directed by Ajoy Verma Raja and produced by Piyush Dinesh Gupta under the banners Naam Mein Kya Rakha Hai and Aryan Brothers, the film brings together a powerhouse ensemble featuring Rajpal Yadav, Yashpal Sharma, Darshan Jariwala, Abhimanyu Singh, Girish Kulkarni, Rutuja Shinde, and introduces Manu Singh in a bold debut.

A judge is murdered. Four suspects. And a chilling twist--each claims to be the killer.

What begins as a routine investigation spirals into a psychological cat-and-mouse game where every confession deepens the mystery. Interrogation isn't just a whodunit--it's a ticking time bomb of secrets, lies, and mind games that keeps you guessing until the very last second.

Audiences have taken to social media calling the film "a tightly-wound thriller that doesn't let go," and "a fresh, mind-bending take on the murder mystery genre." The smart use of confined spaces, sharp dialogue, and emotional intensity has made Interrogation a surprise streaming hit.

While the film thrives on its ensemble strength, special attention has gone to actor Manu Singh, who makes a memorable debut as Vishal Parashar. Holding his own alongside veteran performers, Manu's performance is being noted for its subtlety and emotional weight. Without overshadowing the story, he brings a fresh energy that adds depth to the unfolding mystery.

Producer Piyush Dinesh Gupta's vision in backing a content-forward film with a mix of known faces and new talent is being appreciated, with many applauding the team for delivering a rare combination of commercial appeal and artistic ambition.

As viewership climbs, one thing's certain -- Interrogation is more than a thriller; it's a mind game packed with sharp storytelling and breakout talent.

