New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): Continuing the legacy of 26 years with pride, Intex has been the technological partner of many households with their extensive assortment of products like smart TV, speakers, smart + IT accessories, medical products, etc. Its heritage has always served its consumers with the best-in-class experience. With the ever-evolving dynamics of tech evolution and design innovations, Intex is now engaging with the new-age users in a brand-new avatar. The campaign named "Intex for Generation Nxt" is dedicated to re-fashion the brand persona through a newly designed look and feel.

Establishing their communication with Gen Nxt, a teaser video was released on digital platforms to engage with the core demographic through an all-around approach including social media extensions. What started off as a simple campaign, eventually touch based on all points of consumer interaction with a drive to update the lifestyle of the advanced generation.

As customers were offered superior quality products with the most cutting-edge technology at the lowest price during festive season sales, the wide range of offerings, made the activity get the traction and garnered maximal eyeballs. With, #XmaxIntex the brand provided maximum offers, on maximum products from #GenNxt, with maximum discounts for this new beginning through their Christmas & Year End Sale #XMaxIntex. Intex also launched a contest "Spot X" to make the campaign fun and rewarding. The elements of the campaign and the communication are a direct inspiration from the brand name.

To enhance and elevate the overall experience Intex revamped its website complementing the look and feel of the campaign communication to interact with the modern user base. A special collection of products was also displayed through engaging sections on the brand pages. The user-friendly website made consumer interaction easy with a responsive approach.

The Director of Intex Technologies, Keshav Bansal expressed his thoughts on the campaign saying, "For decades, we have been delivering a quality range of designs and products in Indian households. The idea behind this campaign was to make Intex an integral part of the next generation's lifestyle. With the advancement in technologies happening over the years, we have developed as per the modern living standards to meet their needs through our high-tech and finest quality products along with the value for money that we add to upgrade their quality of life. I believe the campaign activities and the revamp of the website have set the base and truly benefitted everyone who engaged with 'max' returns. It has surely talked to our target audience, hence, translating the message that we intended to deliver."

The ongoing campaign, indeed, is a definitive statement for the brand image and is conceptualised/theme crafted by the brand's on-board agency, DigiStreet (Independent Marcom Company).

Intex was incorporated in 1996 as India's largest consumer electronics manufacturer that produces a wide range of products in consumer durables, speakers, smart and IT accessories, personal care appliances, and medical products. As a renowned consumer electronics brand in the industry, the brand has a range of diverse product offerings in various verticals that caters to the needs of every individual based on their preferences.

