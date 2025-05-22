New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rising North East Investors Summit on Friday morning here at the national capital's Bharat Mandapam, Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

This Summit is being organised with an aim to highlight northeastern region as a land of opportunity, attracting global and domestic investment, and bringing together key stakeholders, investors, and policymakers on a single platform.

The 'Rising North East Investors Summit', a two-day event from May 23-24 is the culmination of various pre-summit activities, such as series of roadshows, and states' roundtables including Ambassador's Meet and Bilateral Chambers Meet organized by the central government with active support from the state governments of the North Eastern Region. The pre-summit roadshows were held in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Guwahati, and New Delhi.

The Summit includes ministerial sessions, Business-to-Government sessions, Business-to-Business meetings, startups and exhibitions of policy and related initiatives taken by State Government and Central ministries for investment promotion.

The main focus sectors of investment promotion include Tourism and Hospitality, Agro-Food Processing and allied sectors; Textiles, Handloom, and Handicrafts; Healthcare; Education and Skill Development; Information Technology or Information Technology Enabled Services; Infrastructure and Logistics; Energy; and Entertainment and Sports.

A strategic location that offers easy access to ASEAN markets, the Northeast Region, India's growth engine, is endowed with abundant natural resources such as oil, gas, coal, minerals, timber, medicinal plants, bamboo, forest products, and water resources for industries to harness. Northeast India provides direct access to ASEAN markets, positioning it as a vital trade hub.

Considered India's Green Hub, the region is home to verdant forests and rich biodiversity, and is an ideal destination for eco tourism and agro-based industries.

The region's GSDP at current prices is Rs 9.26 lakh crore in 2023-24. GSDP of NER states grew at CAGR of 10.8 per cent, from 2014-15 to 2021-22 (against national average of 8.1 per cent).

At a curtain raiser event on May 14, Chanchal Kumar, Secretary, Ministry for Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) informed that the pre-summit activities organized by the Ministry have attracted investment proposals worth more than Rs. 1 lakh crore across all the Northeastern states.

In the run-up to the summit, an Ambassadors' Meet was organized in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs on April 15, 2025 here in the national capital, to give exposure to foreign investors to the region. The event saw unprecedented participation at the level of Ambassadors and High Commissioners of more than 75 countries. (ANI)

