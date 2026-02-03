PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3: Invicta Diagnostic Limited (NSE - INVICTA), One of the leading diagnostic service providers in Maharashtra's healthcare services sector, announced that its Dadar Centre has commenced commercial operations on 30 January 2026. The centre marks an important step in expanding the Company's diagnostic service portfolio and strengthening its presence in Maharashtra with a wider suite of advanced and routine modalities, including PET-CT scan, CT scan, Sonography (SONO), Pathology, and X-Ray.

The Dadar Centre is located in the immediate vicinity of Tata Memorial Hospital, approximately 500 metres away, positioning it within a high-demand oncology diagnostics catchment area. This proximity enables faster access for patients who would otherwise face PET-CT waiting period of multiple days at large tertiary care institutions.

The project cost is approximately ₹550 lakhs, which includes the cost of equipment, installation, and allied expenses. The commencement of services at the Dadar Centre is expected to enhance patient access to timely diagnostics, support clinicians with faster reporting, and reinforce the Company's strategy of building capacity in high-need healthcare clusters.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Sanket Vinod Jain, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Invicta Diagnostic Limited, said, "The commencement of commercial operations at the Dadar Centre aligns with our strategy of expanding diagnostic capacity and adding advanced imaging modalities in key urban healthcare markets. The centre strengthens our service portfolio with PET-CT and CT, alongside routine diagnostics, and supports our focus on improving access to quality diagnostic services.

The Dadar Centre's location enables us to cater to a high volume of diagnostic demand, particularly for time-sensitive imaging requirements. We expect the centre to support steady utilisation, operational efficiency, and deeper engagement with clinicians and patients as we continue to build our presence across Maharashtra."

