Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13: Invicta Diagnostic Limited (NSE - INVICTA), - one of the leading diagnostic service providers in Maharashtra's healthcare services sector, has announced its expansion beyond the Mumbai Metropolitan Region following the Board's approval for acquisition of a majority stake in Vinchurkar Diagnostics Private Limited, a well-established diagnostic services provider based in Nashik.

Also Read | 'Gandii Baat' Actress Taniya Chatterjee Reveals Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's Shocking Instagram DM in Viral Video - WATCH.

Acquisition Details

The Company will acquire up to 95% equity stake in Vinchurkar Diagnostics Private Limited in two tranches. The first tranche involves acquisition of 51% shareholding by 31st May, 2026, followed by a second tranche of up to 44% shareholding by 31st October, 2026. The acquisition will be undertaken through cash consideration, with a total consideration of ₹7.60 Cr.

Also Read | PSL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: How Each Team Can Reach the Knockouts.

About Vinchurkar Diagnostics Private Limited

Vinchurkar Diagnostics Private Limited, established in 1993, is a well-established diagnostic services provider based in Nashik, Maharashtra. The company offers a comprehensive range of diagnostic services including CT, MRI, mammography, and other diagnostic tests, and is known for its 24/7 service capability. It has been a pioneer in the region, being the first private diagnostic centre in Nashik to introduce CT and Mammography in 1995, followed by MRI in 1999 and Superconducting MRI in 2004.0

For FY 25, Vinchurkar Diagnostics reported a turnover of ₹4.45 Cr, reflecting its established operations and strong regional presence in the Nashik market.

Strategic Impact of the Acquisition

Upon completion, the acquisition is expected to support Invicta Diagnostic Limited's expansion into Nashik and strengthen its regional footprint beyond the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The move aligns with the Company's strategy to scale its diagnostic network across Maharashtra, enhance service reach, and deepen its presence in high-potential regional markets.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Sanket Vinod Jain, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Invicta Diagnostic Limited, said, "This acquisition aligns with our strategy to expand beyond the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and strengthen our presence across key markets in Maharashtra. Nashik is a high-potential healthcare market, and our entry into the region supports our long-term growth plans."

We are acquiring an already established and reputed diagnostic player with a strong legacy and deep-rooted presence in the local market. This allows us to leverage existing capabilities, enhance service offerings, and drive operational synergies, while continuing to deliver high-quality diagnostic services to a wider patient base."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)