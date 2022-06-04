New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): IQI India celebrated the success of World Bicycle Day in New Delhi on June 3 by rallying a huge team of more than 35 IQI India teams members who participated in cycling through the city on a 15-kilometer route.

PAMA Sports and Cultural Club organized the event. Powered by IQI India the World Bicycle Day ride. The route started and finished at the Ambadeep Building, on Connaught Place, in New Delhi.

"We wanted to organize one of the most exciting celebrations of World Bicycle Day to take place anywhere in India, and I think we succeeded," said Madhukar Rakhecha, COO of IQI India.

Mannu Bhasin, IQI India's Country Head said, "Madhukar and I want to congratulate and thank the whole team for showing up and taking part in this fun and important event."

"Events like World Bicycle Day help build team spirit for IQI India. They also help us all stay committed to a healthy lifestyle. What's more, they're good for the community. Everyone has a good time, and making the road safer for bicycles and pedestrians benefits the whole city."

"We organized a huge team to participate and served as the main sponsor and powered the event. We also want to give special thanks to the PAMA Sports and Cultural Club for organizing the celebratory ride."

Juwai IQI Group Co-founder and CEO Kashif Ansari said that, "Juwai IQI is delighted to support IQI India's role in this premier community sporting event in New Delhi. Bicycles provide cheap, fast, and healthy transport. Cities would be more livable if more people rode them, rather than driving."

"As real estate service providers, we have to be a useful part of our communities. No one does a better job of serving their local community than IQI India."

Nabeel Mungaye, Co-founder, Group COO & CIO of Juwai IQI, said that, "I really want to congratulate Mannu and Madhukar. We have IQI agent networks in 22 countries. I hope more of them can take inspiration from IQI India's embrace of community sports events and become even more treasured parts of their local communities."

Additional corporate sponsors were DS Dosa Factory, Lattliv, Lotto shoes, Avenue 68 Gurugram, Freshlee, EL-World Organic and the Winsom Mall Itanagar.

