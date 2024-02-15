ATK

New Delhi [India], February 15: In this world of technology and finances, there has been continuous advancement. Considering the situation, making a shift in the socio-economic landscape is not only important but also necessary for the current scenario. However, with this constant change in the finance and insurance sector, there is always a question of whether traditional financial instruments like life insurance are relevant.

Also Read | Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of EBFC vs MCFC Match in Indian Super League 10 on TV and Online.

There have been various debates and writing around discussing in detail the necessity and efficiency of life insurance policies, and families wondering whether investing in such coverage is still a prudent choice in 2024. In this article, we will discuss the topic in detail and address common myths from factual realities.

Myths and Facts About Life Insurance in 2024 You Shouldn't Believe

Also Read | Mini Ice Age on the Way? This Old Study on Devastating Impacts of Climate Change Predicts Possible Collapse of Gulf Stream as Early as Year 2025.

1. Life Insurance Is Not a Trending Option In the Digital World

One of the top myths people often have about life insurance policy is that it is outdated in the current digital environment and finance world. Notably, the major purpose of life insurance is that the insurance money works as a replacement for the income of the policyholder, who had an untimely demise.

Although this factor can look invaluable for families, it ensures that the family members of the policyholders can maintain their standard of living, as it helps in covering all the essential expenses, while maintaining long-term financial goals. Such insurance money can not only maintain a living but also fund education or pay off a mortgage.

2. Only Breadwinners Need Life Insurance

Another major myth about life insurance is that only the earning person in the house is privileged and should have life insurance. However, the insurance is beyond the death benefits that are given to beneficiaries. Modern life insurance policies often come with additional features that can be an add-on benefit for people.

Highlighting one such example, some of the policies of life insurance offer benefits that are given when the person is alive, as the policyholder can get a portion of their death benefit in the event of a terminal illness or critical medical condition. Beyond, life insurance also provides accrued cash value over time. Additionally, it offers tax-advantage.

3. Life Insurance is Expensive and Complex

Another important factor of term life insurance is that it is like an investment, providing benefits to the policyholder's family. With the knowledge that the loved ones will not face any financial issues, as they are protected from any untoward incident, the policyholder can rest assured.

Next, life insurance also creates a culture of long-term financial planning and responsibility, which empowers families to face any financial issues with ease.

4. You Can't Customize Your Life Insurance Policy

A life insurance policy can now be customized to match a person's requirements and preferences. Insurance providers offer a variety of policy options, in which one can have customized policies that can work for their individual goals. The variations can be in adjusting the duration of coverage, adding riders for critical illness or disability, or selecting a policy with cash value accumulation.

The Bottom Line

In 2024, life insurance will still be an essential financial instrument for families despite changes in technology and the financial sector. Myths aside, life insurance is an essential tool for preserving financial security, bolstering long-term objectives, and guaranteeing the welfare of cherished ones.

It provides individuals and family members the comfort and security to cope with hard times through personalised options, extra features, and a financial responsibility culture. Thus, protecting our loved ones' futures requires us to make an informed decision about purchasing life insurance, which is not only wise but also necessary.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)