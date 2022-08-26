Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ISB Executive Education has announced the launch of a 12-week online certificate programme in Healthcare Management with Emeritus, the global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals and organisations, worldwide. The programme offered by ISB Executive Education in collaboration with the Max Institute of Healthcare Management at ISB is delivered via Emeritus and has been launched to help professionals enhance their skillsets and be adept to the changing landscape of the healthcare industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic has revolutionized the healthcare industry. As per IBEF (2022), the size of India's healthcare market by 2022 is expected to reach USD 372B and as of July, 2021, there are 1.27 M registered doctors in India.

Also Read | Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Telecast Details: Where and When to Watch T20I Matches on TV and Online.

Taught by leading ISB faculty, the programme is ideal for doctors and entrepreneurs, resident doctors and doctors of pharmacy who want to understand the role of management. The programme is also suited for mid-level professionals looking to improve healthcare delivery experience and for medical professionals/ doctors planning to start their own clinic/ hospital.

The programme curriculum deep dives into the healthcare industry and helps professionals enhance their skillsets from a management perspective by providing an overall knowledge of accounting and financing, process design and analysis, marketing strategies, and strategic management.

Also Read | Team Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 Squad and Match List: Get HK Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Continental T20 Tournament.

Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has revolutionized every industry across the globe. The healthcare sector in India has adopted technological advancements across the healthcare value chain for advanced use cases. It has been essential to enhance professionals skillset to keep pace with the growing demands of the industry. The programme in Healthcare management would provide learners with managerial perspective and would help professionals enhance their skillsets in account key strategic decisions along with the healthcare expertise."

Upon successful completion of the programme, participants will be awarded a certificate in Healthcare Management from ISB Executive Education, and become eligible for a host of benefits including lifelong access to this vast network of executives and entrepreneurs.

The programme starts on September 30, 2022 and has a fee of INR 1,08,000 + GST. The last date to register for the programme is September 2, 2022. Interested applicants can visit the programme page to apply.

This Story has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)