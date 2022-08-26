Hong Kong (HK) outplayed United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the final of Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022 to qualify for the Asia Cup T20 tournament. Nizakat Khan-led men defeated UAE comprehensively by eight wickets in a do-or-die match to enter into the coveted event which is set to commence from August 27. Hong Kong will now be joining the two cricketing greats India (IND) and Pakistan (PAK) in the group A of the Asia Cup 2022 to battle it out in the group stage matches. HK will play its first group match up against India on August 31 at Dubai International Stadium followed by a second group match against Pakistan on September 02 at the Sharjah cricket stadium. Team Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Squad and Match List: Get AFG Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Continental T20 Tournament.

Hong Kong remained unbeaten throughout the Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022 and hence the selectors would want to carry on with the same side in the main event. A 17-men squad of Hong Kong for the Asia Cup T20 has been determined. Captain Nizakat Khan and opener Yasim Murtaza who gave Hong Kong a stable start in the final of qualifiers against UAE will continue their offices in the main event. Pakistani born Babar Hayat who added valuable 38 runs and remained not out against UAE in the final of qualifiers, is also included in the squad for the Asia Cup. Indian born Left handed batsman Kinchit shah who was part of Asia Cup qualifiers will also mark his entry into the marquee event. Asia Cup 2022 Schedule in PDF for Free Download Online: Date, Time in IST & Venue List of All Men's T20I Matches Including India vs Pakistan Fixture.

Hong Kong Match List Asia Cup 2022

Date and Time (IST) Match Venue August 31, 07:30 pm India vs Hong Kong Dubai September 02, 07:30 pm Pakistan vs Hong Kong Sharjah

In the bowling department, top spinner Ehsan Khan, who scalped four wickets against UAE, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla and Aizaz Khan will hold the key to success. Wicket-keeper Scott McKechnie, right arm medium bowler Ateeq Iqbal and left arm orthodox Aftab Hussain are also part of the Hong Kong squad for the Asia Cup. After playing the 2004, 2008 and 2018 editions of Asia, this will be Hong Kong's fourth appearance in the continental championship.

Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 Squad

Yasim Murtaza, Nizakat Khan(c), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie(w), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, Mohammad Waheed, Ahan Trivedi, Ateeq Iqbal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2022 05:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).