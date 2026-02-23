New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Vice-President of Guyana, Bharrat Jagdeo, called on the Vice-President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, at Uprashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in healthcare administration, agricultural research and enhancing connectivity and logistics between the two countries.

Sharing details of the meeting in a post on X, the Vice-President of India said that his Guyanese counterpart appreciated the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India's rapid strides in digital governance and financial inclusion through UPI. Both sides discussed the possibility of extending similar digital public infrastructure models to Guyana. The Guyanese delegation also expressed interest in India's e-Migrate platform and the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme.

The Vice-Presidents reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the voice of the Global South at key international platforms, including the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea.

The post further noted that both leaders also shared their mutual passion for cricket and acknowledged Guyana's contribution to the sport.

In another post, VP Radhakrishnan further noted that both leaders explored cooperation in healthcare administration, agricultural research, and enhancing connectivity and logistics between the two countries. Potential partnerships in IT, Blue Economy, energy, space, defence, education, biodiversity and climate action were also deliberated.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted Permanent Representatives to the United Nations of seven countries, each representing their own national interests.

In a post on X, he wrote, "A pleasure hosting Permanent Representatives of DRC, Greece, Guyana, Liberia, Timor-Leste, Trinidad and Tobago and Zimbabwe to the United Nations. Underlined that reformed multilateralism is more important than ever before. A good discussion on technology and development."

Vice President of Guyana, Bharrat Jagdeo, on Tuesday arrived in the national capital to attend the India AI Impact Summit.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, brought together policymakers, industry leaders, academics and civil society representatives to deliberate on responsible AI governance and inclusive technological advancement. (ANI)

