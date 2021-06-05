New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): A new taxpayer-friendly e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department will be launched on June 7. The new features in the portal include interactive software that helps in filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) preparation and a call centre for taxpayer assistance, said the Finance Ministry on Saturday.

"The Income Tax Department is launching its new e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in on June 7 aimed at providing taxpayer convenience and a modern, seamless experience to taxpayers," an official statement said.

New taxpayer-friendly portal integrated with immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to taxpayers. All interactions and uploads or pending actions will be displayed on a single dashboard for follow-up action by taxpayer. A free of cost ITR preparation software is available with interactive questions to help taxpayers for ITRs 1, 4 (online and offline) and ITR 2 (offline) to begin with; facility for preparation of ITRs 3, 5, 6, 7 will be made available shortly, the statement said.

Taxpayers will be able to proactively update their profile to provide certain details of income including salary, house property, business or profession which will be used in pre-filling their ITR. Detailed enablement of pre-filling with salary income, interest, dividend and capital gains will be available after TDS and SFT statements are uploaded (due date is June 30th, 2021),

According to the Finance Ministry, the features of the new portal also include a new call center for taxpayer assistance for prompt response to taxpayer queries.

It is clarified that the new tax payment system will be launched on June 18 after the advance tax installment date to avoid any taxpayer inconvenience, the ministry said, adding that the mobile app will also be released subsequent to the initial launch of the portal, to enable taxpayers to get familiar with the various features. (ANI)

