New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of 'Akshaya Tritiya'.

The Prime Minister said that this sacred festival inspires people to continue on the path of good deeds, charity and service.

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He expressed hope that the occasion brings happiness, prosperity and good health in everyone's lives.

"Heartfelt wishes to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. This sacred festival inspires us to tread the path of virtuous deeds, charity, and service. May this occasion bring happiness, prosperity, and good health to everyone's life," PM Modi wrote on X.

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Prime Minister Modi also greeted the citizens on the occasion of Bhagwan Parshuram Jayanti. PM Modi said that Bhagwan Parashurama inspires us to stand against injustice and remain steadfast on the path of truth.

He noted that Bhagwan Parashurama symbolises unparalleled valour and wisdom.

The Prime Minister expressed hope that with the blessings of Bhagwan Parashurama, every heart is filled with renewed energy and confidence. He also wished that Bhagwan Parashurama's blessings illuminate everyone's lives with happiness, peace and prosperity.

The Prime Minister said in a post on X, "Many best wishes to all of you on Bhagwan Parshuram Jayanti. May he inspire us to stand against injustice and remain steadfast on the path of truth. May the blessings of Bhagwan Parshurama, the symbol of unparalleled valour and wisdom, fill every heart with new energy and new confidence. May his blessings illuminate everyone's life with happiness, peace and prosperity."

Parshuram Jayanti is one of the important festivals in Hinduism as it is the birth anniversary of the sixth avatar of Vishnu. Lord Parshuram Jayanti is celebrated when Tritiya prevails during Pradosh Kaal since it is that Lord Parshurama was born during that period. (ANI)

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