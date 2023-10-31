Italian Ambassador Vincenzo de Luca at the launch of Innovative Design Studio (Photo/IDS)

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): The Ambassador of Italy to India, Vincenzo de Luca graced the inauguration of Innovative Design Studio (IDS) at Chanakyapuri, New Delhi recently.

The event was held on October 27 and brought together luminaries from the world of design, industry stalwarts such as Sunil Sethi, Chairman of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), Shantanu Garg, Hiren Patel, Aamir and Hameeda Sharma, Dikshu Kukreja, and more.

Also Read | Karwa Chauth 2023 Thali Decoration Items and Videos: Impressive Ideas To Decorate the Karwa Thali for Auspicious Hindu Festival.

Amidst this gathering of design connoisseurs, IDS presented a collection of lighting fixtures from globally renowned brands, further solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the domain of decorative lighting.

The highlight of the evening was a captivating panel discussion titled 'Light Talk', expertly moderated by Mrudul Pathak Kundu, Editor of Elle Decor India.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava 2023 Date, Traditions, History & Significance: Everything You Need To Know About Celebrating Karnataka Day.

This discourse delved into the intricacies of design within the lighting industry, emphasizing the art of crafting narratives through the medium of light.

The panel brought together an international consortium of experts- Eleonora Benetollo, Export Manager, Martinelli Luce; Johannes Rath, Managing Partner, Lobmeyr; Jan Salansky and Ondrej Salansky, Co-Founders, Salansky and Co.

Innovative Design Studio's exhibit featured a collection of lighting fixtures curated from renowned brands, including Axolight, Beau et Bien, Brokis, Catellani and Smith, Elite Bohemia, Folio, Lobmeyr, Lorenzon, Lumina, Multiforme, Martinelli Luce, Salansky, and Zafferano.

IDS, a venture by Innovative Design Group, is emerging as a vanguard of luxury and innovation within the decorative lighting industry.

By representing multiple renowned global brands and leveraging a design team, the studio delivers lighting solutions that transcend mere functionality and aesthetics, meticulously tailored to individual needs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)