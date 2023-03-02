New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday met Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani for boosting Indo-Italian ties. The two ministers discussed opportunities to collaborate in startups, textiles, and food processing, among others, to further advance growing partnership.

In a tweet, Piyush Goyal posted on Thursday: "Boosting Indo-Italian ties, Delighted to meet @Antonio_Tajani , Vice PM & Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Italy. Discussed opportunities to collaborate in startups, textiles, food processing among others to further advance our growing partnership."

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also tweeted on Thursday: "Meeting with Indian Minister of Trade and Industry, @PiyushGoyal. The new strategic partnership, focused on defence, space and cybersecurity, is doing well. Let's relaunch negotiations on trade and investment. Thanks to the many Italian companies present in India."

Antonio Tajani also tweeted, "With minister @PiyushGoyal I chaired an extremely friendly and fruiful business roundtable with dynamic ceo from our two countries: we are both here for more! #growthdiplomacy #growingtogether".

Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks on Thursday and decided to elevate the India-Italy partnership to the level of strategic partnership.The meeting between Italian PM Meloni, on her first state visit to India, and PM Modi took place on Thursday on the sidelines of the G20.

During the talks, broader segment of economic cooperation was discussed. The focus was on trade; bilateral trade volumes between India and Italy are at an all-time high. Last year it was 15 billion dollars. The second concern was growing investment. PM Narendra Modi underlined the opportunities for Italian industry in the Indian economic ecosystem. Thirdly, the Cluster of design, innovation and manufacturing was also discussed. Fourthly, cooperation supply chain resilience was also one of the important parts of the broader segment of economic cooperation that was discussed among the two leaders. The fifth point discussed among the roader segment of economic cooperation involved the two economies in skill sets and industrial needs of the Italian economy. (ANI)

