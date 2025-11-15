PNN

New Delhi [India], November 15: India's No. 1 tractor export brand, International Tractors Limited (ITL), has taken a bold leap forward at the AGRITECHNICA 2025, one of the world's most prestigious exhibitions for agricultural machinery in Hannover, Germany. The company has showcased a robust lineup of heavy-duty tractors, advanced implements, and future-ready farming solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of modern agriculture. Stealing the show at the ITL stands were the two new grand launches - the all-new Solis S40 Shuttle XL and Solis EXTRA series, both reflecting the brand's commitment to innovation, performance, and operator comfort.

Also Read | Bihar Election Result 2025: Sharad Pawar Attributes NDA's Victory to Payment of INR 10,000 in Accounts of Women.

Alongside, ITL has also presented farm solutions powered by Stage V emission norms technology, advanced hydraulics, that offer operator-focused comfort - Solis S26+, Solis 26 HST - Black Edition, Solis C48 (12+12), Solis 90 NT Stage V, Solis S90 Shuttle XL with Power Shuttle, electric ride-on and ZTR mowers, Solis S1 30E and Solis S1 42E. Every tractor of ITL is manufactured at the world's largest tractor plant in Hoshiarpur, which can roll out a new tractor in just 2 minutes.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Deepak Mittal, Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said,

Also Read | Voter List Revision Hearing: 'Aadhaar Not Being Used to Add, Delete Names From Voter List', Election Commission Tells Supreme Court.

"For ITL, innovation drives our DNA and Agritechnica is a great platform where the world comes together to evaluate the future of agriculture with next gen farm solutions. We are proud to contribute meaningfully with our breakthrough technology tractors and global innovations that will drive the future. With our new Solis range and advanced offerings, we have presented a great blend of intelligent engineering, robust performance as well as digital readiness to meet the evolving needs of global farmers. We truly believe that Indian excellence can inspire the world and set new global benchmarks in productivity, comfort, and sustainability."

Mr Gaurav Saxena, Director and CEO - International business, ITL, said,

"Europe is one of the most demanding markets, and our advanced tractors are designed to deliver uncompromising performance, safety, and comfort perfected for the regional landscape. Our commitment begins in India, but it belongs to the world. Our presence at Agritechnica 2025 is a direct reflection of this commitment, focusing on delivering farmer-first technology that truly transforms farming outcomes. The all-new Solis S40 Shuttle XL and Solis EXTRA series carry with it the precision, reliability, and spirit of ITL that believes in delivering the best in every part of the world."

The Solis S40 Shuttle XL sets a new benchmark in the 40 HP category, featuring a 3-cylinder Stage V Yanmar engine, an 8F+8R Synchromesh Transmission, and a 1000 kg hydraulic lift. This combination delivers outstanding traction, control, and fuel efficiency. With its ergonomic S-Command Centre, intuitive controls, and best-in-class comfort, the S40 ensures maximum productivity across diverse applications, right from field operations to landscaping. Designed for modern farmers, it blends power, precision, and reliability in one versatile package.

The Solis EXTRA Series redefines compact tractor engineering, built to offer "something extra" in every task. Available in Solis 26 HST and Solis 26 (9+9) variants, this series enhances performance, reliability, and operator comfort in the up to 26 HP category. Each letter in "EXTRA" represents a unique advantage:

* E - Exceptional Hydraulic Lifting Capacity: 775 kg lift and 640 kg loader capacity for maximum productivity.

* X - Xtra Efficiency: High LPM hydraulic pump and 2DA-3DA system for faster implement response.

* T - Tough HD Axle: Unmatched strength and stability across varied terrains.

* R - Reliable Performance: Supported by a 5-year warranty for long-term confidence.

* A - Advanced Technology & Superior Comfort: Auto Throttle, PC/DC control, flat platform, adjustable seat, and modern connectivity (Bluetooth, USB, Type-C).

The EXTRA Series delivers exceptional performance, reliability, and comfort that will redefine the compact tractor capability and value.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)