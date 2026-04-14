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Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 14: iTokri.com has crossed 100,000 product listings, with more than 500 new products added daily. The company, which sells handmade textiles and handicrafts direct from Indian artisans, has operated without middlemen since its founding fifteen years ago.

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Nitin and Jia Pamnani started iTokri in 2010 from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The company now works with over 10,000 artisan partners in more than 500 craft clusters across India. The catalogue covers over 150 techniques, from Ajrakh block printing in Kutch to Kalamkari in Machilipatnam, Bagru and Sanganeri printing in Rajasthan, Chikankari in Lucknow, Bandhani in Gujarat, Chanderi and Maheshwari weaving in Madhya Pradesh, and Ikat weaving in Odisha and Telangana.

The company's core product line is running fabrics sold by the metre -- the largest such collection available online in India. This category alone spans thousands of listings across dozens of craft techniques. Before iTokri, most of these fabrics were only available through local markets or wholesale dealers in the craft regions themselves.

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iTokri ships to over eight countries and has 252,000 followers on Instagram. Every order ships with a handwritten note, a detail that comes up repeatedly in customer reviews.

A Business Built on Direct Artisan Partnerships

Behind the 100,000 listings is a specific model: iTokri works directly with artisan workshops, not through aggregators or agents. Artisans set their own prices and produce on their own timelines. The artisan is the designer.

The company's operations team in Gwalior is 95% women, most from economically disadvantaged backgrounds in the city. They handle cataloguing, quality checks, packaging, and customer support for the full product range.

"We did not start iTokri to create a charity. We started it because Indian craft is a genuinely good product, worth paying full price for," said Nitin Pamnani, co-founder of iTokri. "A Kalamkari artisan in Srikalahasti makes world-class fabric. She just didn't have a way to reach someone in Munich or Mumbai who wanted it. That's what 100,000 listings actually represent -- 100,000 points of access that didn't exist before."

About iTokri

iTokri.com is India's largest curated direct-to-consumer platform for authentic handmade textiles and handicrafts. Founded in 2010 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, the company partners with 10,000+ artisans across 500+ craft clusters to bring handmade Indian textiles, sarees, dupattas, home furnishings, and craft products to customers in over eight countries. iTokri carries work in 150+ techniques and is India's largest online source for handmade running fabrics. The company operates on a direct partnership model -- no middlemen, no markdowns, no mass production.

Website: www.itokri.com

Instagram: @itokri

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