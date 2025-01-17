New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): BMW India launched the first-ever BMW X1 Long-Wheelbase All-Electric car at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 here in the national capital.

The car can be booked at BMW dealerships across India from today onwards, the carmaker said in a statement.

The BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric became the first electric vehicle by BMW to be 'Made in India'.

Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai is available in Mineral White, Carbon Black, Portimao Blue, Sparkling Copper Grey and Skyscraper Grey metallic paintworks.

All paint options are available with the vegan upholstery Veganza Perforated in Mocha.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "Today, BMW has pioneered a disruption in the Indian premium automotive segment by launching the first-ever X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric. It's Big, it's an SUV, it's an EV and it's a BMW! The X1 Long Wheelbase is here to dominate every day, your way."

"Exuding space, comfort and versatility, it is the perfect premium SUV for rising aspirations of new Bharat. As the first 'Made in India' EV from BMW, the X1 Long Wheelbase beckons a new era of innovation and excellence," Pawah added.

The introductory ex-showroom price of the first-ever BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric eDrive20L M Sport is Rs 49,00,000. Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable.

Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but exclude Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance.

Besides, a complimentary 5-year BMW Roadside Assistance is available round the clock and ensures that customers are well taken care of in emergencies.

Features like portable High Voltage Battery Chargers and Puncture Repair Kit are also available for owners of BMW X1.

The car comes with standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometers. Extended warranty benefits are available from third year of operation to maximum sixth year without any mileage limitation. The warranty can further be extended to 10 yrs / 200,000 kms.

The battery is covered by a warranty valid for eight years or up to 160,000 kms.

The car is capable of fast and hassle-free charging. Charging time is: 130 kW DC Charger: 10-80 per cent in 29 min (120 kms added range in 10 min); and 11 kW AC Charger: 0-100 per cent in about 6 hr 30 min. (ANI)

