Bhojpuri Cinema, one of the leading channels of Bhojpuri movies is all set for a year full of high octane entertainment in 2022.

There is a mega bonanza lined up for the month of February, with a mixed bag of entertainment that ensures there is something for everyone. 1st February marks the celebration of the legend of Bhojpuri Cinema, Manoj Tiwari.

To celebrate his birthday, Bhojpuri Cinema aired a special movie of the actor 'Bhaiya Hamar Dayavan' followed by a birthday special for Dinesh Lal Nirahua featuring him - 'Hum Hai Dulha Hindustani' on 2nd February. The channel is all set to showcase a slew of big-ticket blockbusters Bhojpuri films with an exciting lineup for total dhamaal entertainment.

The 5th of February will see the celebration of Basant Panchami with Bhakti Ras, a Basant Panchami Special Musical Program! Bhakti Ras Band will be aired in the early morning from 4:30 to 6 AM. This band is dedicated to bringing an experience of Divine Spirituality through the bhajans of different Gods. On the occasion of Basant Panchami, the audience of Bhojpuri Cinema will be delighted with the hymns of Goddess Saraswati.

That is not all for February, there is a special treat planned on 12th February, the World Television Premiere of 'Ek Duje Ke Liye' featuring Pawan Singh, Madhu Sharma and Sahar Afsha. Further, a special 2-day countdown is planned to celebrate the International day of love. 12th to 14th February on Bhojpuri Cinema will be showcasing superhit romantic movies as the audience will get a day-long marathon of romantic movies!

Bhojpuri Cinema has some of the best Bhojpuri films throughout the month, and there is plenty more set to be aired, all throughout this year! Bhojpuri Cinema channel is a 24 Hour Satellite Bhojpuri Language movie channel. Owned by Enter 10 Television Pvt Ltd., Bhojpuri Cinema Channel is available on Free Dish-28, D2H-2075, Tata Sky-1119, Airtel Digital Tv-661, Dish Tv-1554, Den 841GTPL-279, Hathway-649, Siti Cable-215, Fast Way Network-452 Sun Direct-714 and other cable networks in India.

