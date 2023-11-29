NewsVoir

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 29: Jagran Lakecity University held its Eighth Convocation ceremony on 29th November 2023 at their campus in Bhopal.

The ceremony included the conferment of an Honorary Doctorate upon Padma Bhushan and Padma Shree, Sudha Murty, Author, Philanthropist, Chairperson Murty Trust and upon Padma Shree Piyush Pandey, Chairman of Global Creative & Executive Chairman, Ogilvy India and iconic global creative leader.

The University awarded 612 UG and PG degrees and 10 PhD degrees while students' outstanding efforts and exceptional achievements were recognized with 9 Gold Medals and 26 Rank Certificates.

Sudha Murty during her keynote address said, today I call on you, Class of 2023, to use this opportunity to embark on a glorious phase of your professional journey. I call on you to serve. It doesn't matter how you serve - what matters is that you choose to serve. When you serve, you start to view every problem as an opportunity. When you serve, you connect with the world.

Piyush Pandey in his address said when you receive your degrees, you won't just be getting a piece of paper with your name on it; you will have earned membership within a pantheon of graduates who've used what they've learned to make the world a better place. He appreciated the role played by Jagran Lakecity University in bringing about a qualitative change in media education in central India.

Hari Mohan Gupta, Chancellor, JLU speaking on the occasion said, "Convocation is a very special time for our students and their families. It is the culmination of all their hard work and dedication throughout years of study and marks a powerful milestone. These ceremonies, and especially the honoured guests were conferred with Honorary Doctorate and showered their blessings, reflect the best of our vision, commitment and excellence that distinguish our graduates as alumni of Jagran Lakecity University."

Jagran Lakecity University is currently offering 50+ UGC-approved programs and diverse academic and growth opportunities.

