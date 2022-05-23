Tokyo [Japan], May 23 (ANI): Economic reform measures taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government would transform India into a "model landscape" and the Japanese companies strongly support the self-reliant India campaign, former chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation Osamu Suzuki said on Monday.

"The reforms of Prime Minister Modi are indescribable in the sense that he is bringing reforms which are changing all of India into a very model landscape and especially self-reliance theme of Prime Minister Modi is being supported very strongly by Japanese companies," Osamu Suzuki, Senior Advisor, Suzuki Motor Corporation, said after meeting Prime Minister Modi in Tokyo.

Also Read | Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz Return for Pakistan's ODI Series Against West Indies.

"It is a very important milestone that in the year of 70th anniversary of Indo-Japanese diplomatic relations Prime Minister Modi has taken the initiative to visit Japan. It was very important for us to meet him on this particular occasion," he said.

During the meeting, they "discussed further investment opportunities in India, including setting up of production facilities for electric vehicles and batteries as well recycling centres, for realising the goal of sustainable growth".

Also Read | MediaTek Dimensity 1050 Chip Unveiled for 5G Smartphones.

Suzuki Motor Corporation's arm Maruti Suzuki is India's largest carmaker. Suzuki Motor Corporation has shown commitment to further boost investments in India.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi recalled Osamu Suzuki's association and contribution in India and appreciated the transformational role of Suzuki Motors in the automotive industry of India, according to an official statement released by the Prime Minister's Office.

Former chairman and CEO of Suzuki Motor Corporation Osamu Suzuki is now designated as a Senior Advisor in the company.

They appreciated that Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt. Ltd. and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. were among the applicants approved under the Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme in automobile and auto component sector.

They also discussed strategies for building the local innovation system in India, including skill development through Japan-India Institutes of Manufacturing (JIM) and Japanese Endowed Courses (JEC), the statement said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)