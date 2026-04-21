NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 21: The 3rd edition of the Jaquar IPA Neerathon - Run for Water, a large-scale water awareness festival inspired by the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi on water conservation, concluded successfully on April 19, 2026 at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

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The event witnessed participation from over 2,500 runners, all united around the cause of sustainable water use and conservation. Organised by the Indian Plumbing Association, with Jaquar Group as the Title Sponsor, the Neerathon further strengthened the growing momentum of the #ISaveWater campaign. The initiative continues to be held in memory of Shri N.L. Mehra, founder of Jaquar Group.

The event was supported by key Government of India ministries, including the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, underlining the increasing institutional focus on water sustainability.

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This year marked a significant expansion with the introduction of the Half Marathon (21.1 km), which alone attracted over 700 registrations. In addition, the 3 km fun run, 5 km, and 10 km timed runs saw participation from a diverse mix of runners spanning academia, industry, hospitality, and corporate sectors--positioning the Neerathon as a truly cross-sectoral movement.

Adding a cultural dimension to the event, noted Hindi poetess Ranjeeta Sahay Ashesh presented a specially composed poem on water conservation, receiving an enthusiastic response from the audience. Children from Prajna Foundation further engaged attendees through a thematic skit titled "Jal Hai to Kal Hai", reinforcing the urgency of water conservation.

Inclusivity remained a defining feature of the Neerathon, with six differently abled (deaf and mute) participants taking part in the run. Two participants also delivered water conservation messages through sign language, creating a powerful and engaging moment for the audience.

The event also saw participation across age groups, with the youngest runner aged six, while senior citizens aged 91 and 94 added to the inspirational spirit of the run.

The Neerathon was supported by a wide ecosystem of partners including Ashirvad by Aliaxis and Aqua Press Pvt. Ltd. (T-shirt Partners), Saffron Energy (Hospitality Partner), KPT Pipes Private Limited (Kit Bag Partner), Georg Fischer (+GF+), Watec Pipes, JRK Techno Engineers Pvt. Ltd. and Aopollo Pipes Pvt. Ltd. as Supporting Associates, Krimens Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd., NeerDrains Pvt. Ltd., Piscine Global and Best Tech Pipes LLP (Ground Support Partners), Nutty Gritties (Nutrition Partner), Apollo Hospitals (Medical Partner), Delhi Heart & Lung Institute (Healthcare Partner), Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (Physio Partner), and Incremento (Energy Drink Partner).

The 4th edition of the Jaquar IPA Neerathon will be announced shortly, with continued support from partners and stakeholders.

About IPA Neerathon

IPA Neerathon is a "Run for Water", A Water Awareness Festival, a marathon organized by the Indian Plumbing Association (IPA) to raise awareness about water conservation and sustainability. It acts as a water awareness initiative, combining community engagement with fitness, featuring multiple race categories in various Indian cities, including Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune

About the Indian Plumbing Association (IPA)

Established in 1993, the Indian Plumbing Association (IPA) is the apex body of plumbing and water management professionals in India, representing over 12,500 members through 28 active chapters across the country. IPA works closely with government ministries, regulatory bodies, industry, and academia to advance plumbing standards, water efficiency, sustainability, capacity building, and public awareness.

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