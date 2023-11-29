BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], November 29: Jassar Dental Medical Education Health Foundation (JDMEHF) was conferred the "Excellence in Medical Education" award in the Higher Education Category by CollegeDunia. JDMEHF is a charitable society that runs DJ Group of Institutions based on Niwari Road, Modinagar, Ghaziabad, U.P. Annual awards for recognising meritorious academic institutions have been instituted by CollegeDunia through their program CD Connect. CollegeDunia is the leading digital platform for students seeking information, student reviews, and admission guidance to empower them to make informed decisions regarding their higher education. CD connect is an annual event that celebrates the visionaries and change-makers in the field of education. This event united influential figures, encompassing educators and industry leaders. It was held at the Taj Palace, New Delhi recently. Guest of Honour, Ashok Kumar, IPS, DGP of Uttarakhand and Sahil Chalana, Founder CollegeDunia presented the award to Rhitik Jassar, Secretary JDMEHF, and the senior management team of DJ Group of Institutions. On receiving the award, Rhitik Jassar said, "I am delighted that we have received such recognition from a trusted platform such as CollegeDunia. We have remained focused on offering a quality education in programs structured around healthcare and medicine. This award is an indication that we are on the right path. Our intent is to develop a world-class medical education campus that also functions as a Medicity offering dental, ayurvedic, and medical healthcare". This is the third award in recent times for JDMEHF in the segment of medical education, with laurels being conferred earlier to its Dental college and its Ayurvedic Medical College. "This is the first time we have received an award at the group level that recognises the efforts of all our institutions collectively in advancing the agenda of medical education and promoting healthcare not only in Modinagar but in the larger region of Western UP," added Dr. Ashish Singla, Professor, Community Dentistry and Head of Admissions at DJ College of Dental Sciences and Research. "I am delighted to have been part of the delegation accepting this distinguished award on behalf of our hard-working faculty, high-performing students, and committed team of non-teaching staff at DJ Group of Institutions," added Manoj Kumar, Business Head, Divya Jyoti Ayurvedic Medical College. JDMEHF currently runs the following institutions under the aegis of the DJ Group:-

1. DJ College of Dental Sciences and Research2. Divya Jyoti Ayurvedic Medical College3. DJ College of Pharmacy4. Divya Jyoti College of Pharmacy5. DJ College of Paramedical Sciences6. Divya Jyoti College of Nursing7. DJ College of Medical Sciences and Research (under approval process) Its core focus is medical education and providing accessible, affordable and quality healthcare to communities based in the campus' vicinity. JDMEHF has a significant presence in the affordable healthcare segment through its operation of three units, an independent dental hospital, ayurvedic hospital and a medical hospital. Jassar Dental Medical Education Health Foundation was started by Mr. Ajit Singh Jassar in 1997. He has been credited with re-inventing Modinagar as an education city. Commenting on the family legacy, Dr. Smiti Klaire, CEO, JDMEHF shared, "We are the third generation of the Jassar family in the city of Modinagar. Our grandfather had a humble beginning here in the 1940s with a small transportation business. My father built these institutions from nothing, starting with a small tract of land measuring about 1000 square yards and just 50 students to now a campus of 75 acres, 20+ courses and around 2000 students. We are committed to his vision of building this campus as a premier educational medicity."

