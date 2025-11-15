PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 15: JD Cables Limited (BSE: 544524), one of the leading manufacturers of power cables, control cables, and aluminium conductors, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the Half Year ended September 30, 2025 (H1 FY26), as approved by the Board of Directors.

Operational & Strategic Highlights (H1 FY26)* Robust Order Book: Maintains strong revenue visibility with an outstanding order book of ₹286.21 Cr as of September 30, 2025.

* New Vendor Approvals: Secured vendor approvals from key state in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

* Successful IPO Listing: Listed on the BSE SME platform on September 25, 2025, reflecting strong investor confidence.

* Geographical Expansion: Strengthened presence across over 10 states, with growing traction in the Northeast, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

Strategic Expansion Update:

o Acquired new industrial facility at Dankuni, Hooghly from Star Battery Ltd for ₹10.45 Cr

o Facility size: ~1,18,288 sq.ft. With ready industrial sheds - supporting immediate capacity expansion will significantly boost production capability, delivery timelines & operational flexibility

o Placed ₹5.72 Cr machinery order for the Conductor Division to be installed at the new unit, enhancing efficiency and output

Mr Piyush Garodia, Promoter & Director, commented:

"We delivered a stable and consistent performance in H1 FY26, supported by healthy demand for our cables and conductors and a strong order book of over ₹286 crore. The company continues to deepen its presence across key regions, further strengthened by new vendor approvals from both HPSEB and PSPCL.

A major highlight this period is our strategic expansion, marked by the acquisition of a new industrial facility at Dankuni, Hooghly, and additional machinery orders for our Conductor Division. This investment significantly enhances our manufacturing capacity, improves delivery timelines, and positions us to meet rising market demand more efficiently.

With the successful completion of our IPO and listing on the BSE SME platform, we are entering the next phase of growth with strengthened financial flexibility. Backed by expanding capacity, widening SEB approvals, and growing geographic reach, we remain confident in accelerating scale and delivering long-term value."

