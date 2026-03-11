Jindal Steel Ltd

New Delhi/ Angul (Odisha) [India], March 11: Jindal Steel today announced a significant milestone in its strategic growth journey. The company was declared the preferred bidder by the Government of Odisha for the Thakurani-A1 Iron Ore Block, with an area of 202 Ha in Keonjhar, Odisha, after the conclusion of the online auction, committing to pay a 101.20 per cent Premium to the Government. The Thakurani-A1 Iron Ore Block was part of a recent auction round for 12 virgin mineral blocks notified by the Odisha Directorate of Mines and Geology in December 2025. The virgin block is G3-level explored with around 50 million tonnes of iron ore resources as per the Government document.

About Jindal Steel

Jindal Steel Limited is one of India's foremost integrated steel producers, renowned for its scale, efficiency, and commitment to excellence. Operating on a robust mine-to-metal model, the Company leverages captive resources, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and a global distribution network to deliver high-performance steel solutions. With an investment footprint exceeding USD 12 billion, Jindal Steel runs state-of-the-art facilities in Angul, Raigarh, and Patratu, and maintains strategic operations across India and Africa. Its diversified and future-ready product portfolio underpins core sectors such as infrastructure, construction, and manufacturing, powering progress through strength and sustainability.

