New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) has received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification to manufacture India's first fire-resistant steel structures at its rail mill and special profile mill in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh.

The hot rolled structural steel, manufactured as per IS 15103, can be used for high-temperature or fire-prone areas and can withstand temperatures up to 600 degrees Celsius for a maximum duration of three hours.

Fire protection has been a challenge in the design of steel structures. The availability of fire-resistant steel will result in more efficient designs of structures, according to a statement shared with stock exchanges on Sunday late evening. The new BIS 15103 grade will be used to manufacture steel structures for infrastructure projects such as industrial structures, refineries, bridges, metro projects, and steel and power plants as well as in hospitals, and commercial and residential buildings.

Bimlendra Jha, Managing Director of Jindal Steel and Power, said, "The licence provided to Jindal Steel and Power to produce fire-resistant steel will be a game-changer in strengthening India's infrastructure and its safety standards. Fire-resistant steel will provide much-needed assurance to the end users for fire safety, building a safer Atmanirbhar Bharat."

A felicitation ceremony for the BIS certifications was held during the World Consumer Rights Day celebration at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi. The ceremony was presided over by Piyush Goyal, the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles, who formally granted a licence to Jindal Steel and Power.

JSP is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in the steel, mining and infrastructure sectors. With an investment of USD 12 billion across the globe, the company said it was continuously scaling its capacity utilisation and efficiencies to capture opportunities for building a self-reliant India. (ANI)

