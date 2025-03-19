Jindal Steel & Power Limited

New Delhi [India], March 19: The prestigious Jindal Steel Indian Open Polo Championship 2025, India's most historic and celebrated polo tournament held late evening on yesterday with a high-intensity opening match between Team JINDAL PANTHER and Team CARYSIL. Marking 125th anniversary of Indian Open Polo, the tournament witnessed an electrifying start as top Indian and international polo players showcased their skill, speed, and sportsmanship.

The grand occasion was graced by Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, as the Chief Guest. Several Members of Parliament were also in attendance, adding to the significance of the event. Naveen Jindal, Member of Lok Sabha, led Team JINDAL PANTHER as its captain, inspiring the Indian polo community with his leadership and dedication to the sport.

The game began at a blistering pace, with Shamsheer Ali of Team CARYSIL scoring the opening goal. The match quickly turned into an intense battle, with Team JINDAL PANTHER launching rapid counter attacks. By halftime, JINDAL PANTHER led 5-2, showcasing their strategic prowess.

One of the most memorable moments of the match was a father-son duo, as Shamsheer Ali played for Team CARYSIL while his son, Hurr Ali, represented Team JINDAL PANTHER--a rare and historic occurrence in Indian polo.

The contest remained fierce till the final chukker, with both teams displaying exceptional teamwork and skill. Ultimately, Team JINDAL PANTHER emerged victorious with a final score of 8-7. The highest scorers of the match were:

* Shamsheer Ali (CARYSIL) - 4 goals

* Juane Harriot (JINDAL PANTHER) - 4 goals

Celebrating 125 Years of Indian Open Polo

The Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, applauded the players for their athleticism and commitment to the sport, appreciating the intricate skills required to excel in polo. The attending dignitaries and spectators cheered both teams for their outstanding performance, recognizing the spirit of the game.

The victory was particularly special for Naveen Jindal, whose leadership steered JINDAL PANTHER to a thrilling win. The match set the tone for an exciting championship ahead, as the world watches India's finest polo players compete for the coveted title.

Looking Ahead

The Jindal Steel Indian Open Polo Championship 2025 promises to deliver more exhilarating matches in the coming days, bringing together polo enthusiasts, sports lovers, and dignitaries to witness the best of Indian and international polo talent.

