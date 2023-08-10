BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 10: Jio Haptik has been honored with the Tech Startup of the Year (Artificial Intelligence) award at the prestigious 13th Annual Entrepreneur India Awards. Swapan Rajdev, Haptik’s co-founder & CTO, received the award as the ceremony organized by Entrepreneur India, in media partnership with Entrepreneur magazine and Entrepreneur.com, was held at the Hotel JW Marriott, Aerocity, New Delhi. Jio Haptik emerged as the winner of the Tech Startup of the Year in AI from 1000 other entries for the same award, highlighting the company’s distinctive contribution to the technology landscape. It is testament to Jio Haptik's commitment to developing groundbreaking AI-driven solutions that set the industry benchmark for innovation and transformation. Aakrit Vaish, CEO and co-founder of Jio Haptik, was elated as he said: “We are humbled and thrilled to be named the Tech Startup of the Year in Artificial Intelligence. At Jio Haptik, we believe in driving change through AI, and this honor fuels our passion to continue advancing in our mission to redefine the way technology and human interaction converge. We are very excited about the enormous potential of Generative AI to revolutionize business functions and change the way businesses engage with customers.” The Entrepreneur India Awards recognize and celebrate the country's most innovative entrepreneurs and businesses across various sectors. The accolade of being named the “Tech Startup of the Year in AI" marks a significant milestone in Jio Haptik’s journey. Jio Haptik is grateful to Entrepreneur India, the esteemed jury, and all those who contributed to this significant achievement. The company reaffirms its dedication to forging new paths in artificial intelligence and is excited about the future of technology.

