World Biofuel Day is observed every year on August 10 across the globe. The day aims to create awareness about the importance of non-fossil fuels as an alternative to conventional ones. It also highlights the various efforts made by the government in the biofuel sector. The day also honours German engineer Sir Rudolf Diesel, who successfully ran an engine with peanut oil on August 9, 1893. His research experiment predicted that vegetable oil would replace fossil fuels to fuel different mechanical engines in the next century. In India, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas has observed World Biofuel Day since 2015. Scroll down to know more about World Biofuel Day 2023 date, history, and significance of the day. Know Why Biofuels Are Important for India.

World Biofuel Day 2023 Date

World Biofuel Day 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, August 10. India Will Achieve Target of 20 Pc Biofuel Mixing Next Year: Hardeep Puri.

World Biofuel Day History

World Biofuel Day on August 10 commemorates the achievement of Sir Rudolf Diesel, the inventor of the diesel engine. Just one day before, on August 9, 1893, Sir Diesel had successfully operated the mechanical machine with peanut oil. He predicted that vegetable oil could replace fossil fuels as a feasible energy source in the next century. Biofuels are derived from renewable sources such as plants, crops, agricultural residues, algae, and organic waste. They can be used for various purposes, including as a substitute for diesel in vehicles, industrial processes, and electricity generation.

World Biofuel Day Significance

World Biofuel Day is significant as it raises awareness about creating a cleaner environment. Biofuels are renewable and biodegradable energy sources and create additional income for the rural economy of the world. By utilizing biofuels, countries can decrease their dependence on imported fossil fuels, promote rural development, and enhance energy security. The two most common biofuels are ethanol and biodiesel. In 2018, the Indian Government approved the ‘National Policy on Biofuel’, which aims at 20% of ethanal blending and 5% of bio-diesel blending by 2030.

