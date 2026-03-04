Barcelona [Spain], March 4 (ANI): Speaking at the Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, Spain, Mathew Oommen Group CEO, Jio Platforms Limited, outlined the shift from connectivity to intelligence - highlighting the transformative role of innovation, collaboration, and resilient digital infrastructure in shaping a more connected world. He said "AI era isn't an upgrade. It's a reset."

He also shared Jio's vision to build the Intelligence Grid - not just another network pipe. He noted that Jio will be one of the first token service providers.

Referring to several technologies over these years, he said clearly the world is changing and it is imperative to fundamentally redefine, the entire telecom and the digital industry as a whole to meet the expectations ofnthe impact of the intelligence era and we as Jio is the best positioned to accomplish that goal.

"When you look at the investments that is happening in the world, you will see that this year alone, over USD 3 trillion is going to be put in AI. And of that, about USD 810 billion is just for a few of the hyperscalers in building the compute infrastructure. And clearly, from a GDP perspective, significantly more from the industrial to the internet to the intelligence era," he explained.

"It's clearly a generational transformation and if you look at it, during the industrial era we mechanized production, and the internet and cloud era is what we actually live in and rapidly adopting into an era fundamentally disrupted and driven by AI. And by the way, the AI era is not an upgrade cycle, it is a complete reset of the economy and the business. While creating new businesses of trillions of dollars and that to me is the biggest opportunity across Industries especially for the Telecom and the Digital Industry as a whole."

Referring to the intelligence economy, as one of the key building blocks of this transformation he said a couple of things are going to change - including the AI infrastructure and the telecom infrastructure--since infrastructure at Scale is intelligence.

"It's not just the telecom infrastructure that is rapidly changing but for sure the intelligent endpoints as the devices of today are no longer the primary end points as the traditional interfaces disappears and these systems think, coordinate and act in realtime.". And we are going to see the typical functions being dismantled as workforces transform and how AI is gets embedded into all the critical economic and national grids driving the unprecedented scale of disruption of businesses and the business models. "

Going ahead, he said it is not about just re-skilling. "It is a complete reset and it is about leveraging the full capability and not incrementalization of the intelligence opportunity. "

"Now, when you think about the intelligence economy, there are certain building blocks in establishing the leadership. Technology leadership is now the economic leadership. How many people get called into being on daisies that are technology heavyweights? And economic leadership is national leadership. And to get to that national leadership, you will have to embed intelligence into the energy sector, the transportation, the finance, the national defense and security sector. And for all of these sectors, these critical economic vibrant sectors, the foundational layer is going to be the telecom layer, because when you build infrastructure at scale, you will build intelligence at scale," Mathew Oommen said.

AI, if used responsibly and together with the critical resources, he said, is going to be humanities' most impactful tool for continued balancing between earth, our planet and the next generation of transformation.

"The telecom currency is going to be rapidly changing from minutes to bytes to tokens. And we sincerely believe at Jio, we will be one of the first scalable token services provider. And why is that? We made voice (call) free in India. You heard the minister earlier talk about nine cents a GB we delivered as Jio," he said talking about Jio's transformation. "We are determined to deliver the lowest cost of dollar per token per watt."

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia has inaugurated the Bharat Pavilion at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, Spain which is one of the world's foremost technology and telecommunications platforms.

The Union Minister stated that as the world deliberates the future of connectivity in the "IQ Era," India stands at the intersection of intelligence and infrastructure where connectivity meets capability and innovation meets inclusion. (ANI)

