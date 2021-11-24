Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): JM Financial Products Limited, the flagship NBFC arm of the JM Financial Group announced the launch of Bondskart.com, a one-of-its-kind intuitive digital investment platform that offers investors access to an extensive array of debt securities, paving the way for hassle-free investments.

Bondskart.com will further enhance the bouquet of financial services that JM Financial currently offers.

This seamless online platform is equipped with cutting-edge technology and end-to-end security features. Offering a safe, user-friendly and trusted interface for fixed income investment options, Bondskart.com enables the investors with various investment options; to take decisions that suits them.

Bondskart.com features diverse 360-degree fixed income investment options across rating categories, yields and instrument types such as plain vanilla bonds, sub-debt/ Tier II & perpetual bonds aided by in-house analytics and data driven technology platform.

The platform powered by intensive insights on fixed income investment, aims to also educate investors on various aspects of investments thereby enabling them to make an informed decision. Bondskart.com also provides investors with the flexibility to sell their debt securities with secure settlements, adding liquidity as a utility function to the platform.

Going forward, JM Financial plans to add more value-added services to Bondskart.com. The fully customised platform runs on minimum human intervention, offering excellent time and functional efficiency. It is available in web as well as on mobile app on android as well as iOS

Commenting on the launch, Vishal Kampani- Managing Director, JM Financial Products Limited said, "Bondskart.com is in line with our vision to emerge as the most trusted partner in the financial investment eco-system. It complements our investment distribution framework which would serve all categories of investors. With a larger focus on adopting the tech-driven solutions, we believe Bondskart.com will offer seamless investment solutions to investors, enabling them to benefit from our fixed income investment expertise."

The platform is backed by JM Financial which boasts of professionals with a proven track record in various aspects of debt capital market such as credit ratings, investment advisory, corporate banking, treasury, fund raising, sales and distribution.

Bondskart.com marks JM Financial's journey into developing efficiency in accessing the bond market for investors through digitisation. The platform will act as a potent alternative route for investing in bonds.

Download the app to get real time order updates, get notified about new securities, get instant access to public issues of debt securities and learn about bonds investment and more.

App store: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/bondskart-by-jm-financial/id1587320428

Play store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.jm.bondskart

