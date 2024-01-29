PNN

New Delhi [India], January 29: John Jacobs adds a layer of unrequited magnetism for their latest eyewear collection with multi-faceted actress, Sobhita Dhulipala. The statement accents take you on a captivating journey through whimsical retro-glam, reimagining timeless styles with a contemporary twist.

The limited edition is a love letter to a bygone era, where playful cat-eyes sing of glamour and vibrant silhouettes whisper timeless elegance. Inspired by Sobhita's own eclectic style and captivating persona, the array of eyewear transcends trends, catering to everybody.

Apeksha Gupta, CEO & Creative Director at John Jacobs, said, "When we envisioned the new brand collaboration, Sobhita immediately came to mind. Her versatile personality, sophistication, and contemporary style mirror the traits we wanted to convey through the brand campaign. Hopefully, this will inspire a new wave of creativity and self-assurance among our consumers."

Sobhita Dhulipala, the face behind the enigmatic eyewear collection, expressed her thoughts, "Collaborating with John Jacobs felt natural because of their fashion-forward style. Each frame invites you to experiment, to be playful, to discover the unexpected version of yourself that's always been waiting to shine. I'm waiting to see how these stories will unfold for the wearers."

Imperative to Dhulipala's personal style, the accents offer an overview that pays homage to antiquated axioms while adapting to beauteous standards of modernity. The glasses are crafted with John Jacobs' signature commitment to premium quality and craftsmanship. From the blush tones of 1930s-inspired frames to the bold acetate curves of a retro cat-eye, each piece is meticulously designed to accentuate your unique personality and leave a lasting impression.

John Jacobs:

Gaze into the JJ universe, where eye-fashion becomes a canvas for self-expression. We believe in the intuitive ability of eyewear to impact sensibilities with their own tales to recite.

We thrive on making exquisite eyewear accessible to our discerning customers with a focus on exacting quality, material innovation and design experimentation. We work with only the best, and count industry powerhouses like Mazzucchelli from Italy, Rodenstock from Germany, and Tokai Lutina from Japan as our steadfast partners. Our vision for the future of eyewear embodies a drive to bring cutting-edge technology to the forefront, and stay rooted to the pulse of the zeitgeist.

Available at: www.johnjacobseyewear.com, www.lenskart.com, and, all John Jacobs and Lenskart Outlets

