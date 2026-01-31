VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 31: For many women, acne is not just an occasional breakout; it is an ongoing, infuriating condition. But for women with PCOS, acne can often become chronic and resistant to conventional treatment options. It isn't just "bad skin", it's hormonal in nature and linked to the very biology of PCOS.

PCOS is a hormonal disorder characterised by increased levels of androgens, or male-type hormones, which stimulate the skin's sebaceous glands to produce excess oil. Dr Vedant Ghuse, a leading dermatologist near me, explains that the result is clogged pores, inflammation, and acne that's typically deeper, cystic, and more stubborn than conventional breakouts. Unlike acne tied to topical issues or surface bacteria, PCOS-related acne reflects an internal hormonal imbalance, where typical acne creams and over-the-counter products often fall short.

Conventional acne care consists of exfoliation, antibacterial creams, or antibiotics to address the symptoms on the skin's surface. Dr Vedant Ghuse, a trusted skin specialist doctor near me, highlights that for women with PCOS, this can seem like putting a Band-Aid on a band-aid. This often explains why women have experienced short-term relief but then have their acne return or remain indefinitely, even with regular skin care regimens.

Another area where treatment differs in women with PCOS is that their breakouts tend to occur mainly in the lower face area, including the chin, jawline, and neck. This is a clear indication of hormonal involvement. Since OTC treatments do not target the hormonal pathway, they cannot effectively address breakouts, which occur as a result of androgen activity.

This is where expert skin care from qualified dermatologists is critical. Dr Vedant Ghuse, a top skin doctor in Chembur, understands that it is imperative to address the issue of acne caused by PCOS with an individualised approach that is more holistic than general treatment options available for the condition. Dr Ghuse holds an initial consultation that takes into account an analysis of the patient's hormones, skin assessment, and past treatment courses that the patient may have undergone for the condition that causes his or her acne, thus determining if the skin conditions and breakouts are primarily due to hormonal imbalances, inflammation, or both.

Dr Ghuse notes, "Women with PCOS experience acne because of a hormonal imbalance. To effectively treat PCOS-related acne, it is important to examine the internal hormone triggers and the external skin symptoms. Therefore, a comprehensive and personalised treatment program is needed."

Personalised solutions often combine several different modalities:

- Modulation by hormonal regulation through medications or therapeutic guidance to balance internal stimuli.

- Formulations and regimens that combine clinically proven and trusted ingredients, such as retinoids, and a medically guided approach that works synergistically with deeper hormonal management.

- More advanced techniques like chemical peeling or other clinic procedures for dealing with cysts and scarring, apart from promoting healthy skin.

- Lifestyle and dietary insights that help in maintaining hormonal balances and skin regeneration alongside medicines.

Although other treatments may plan to only control the issue of breakouts of acne, a holistic treatment such as that offered by Dr Ghuse, a renowned dermatologist doctor near me, also aims to reduce the production of oil by the skin affected by male hormones. Each treatment plan is individually designed based on the reason for hormonal imbalance, lifestyle, and skin types that one may have. Dr Ghuse works to deliver more than standard treatments. The professional and his team offer customised solutions for patients that deliver results beyond promises.

For women with PCOS who experience breakouts, the answer isn't in the products but in a smarter and more tailored approach that addresses both symptoms and the cause. With the right dermatologist and strategy in place. Clear and healthy skin is possible, even when traditional treatments have failed.

Take action now for healthy skin! If you have acne due to PCOS and have tried all other options, contact Dr Vedant Ghuse and set up an appointment for your personalised holistic plan. By identifying and treating both the causes of hormonal imbalance and the acne itself, you will have access to expert guidance on how to achieve clearer, healthier skin.

