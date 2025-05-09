BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9: Johnson & Johnson MedTech, a global leader in surgical technologies and solutions, has onboarded Qure.ai, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for healthcare, as a strategic partner with Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, a Johnson & Johnson company, to enhance early detection of lung cancer in India. This collaboration brings together cutting-edge AI and medical technology, helping identify lung cancer at its most treatable stage.

Also Read | 'His Calmness Quiets My Restless Thoughts': Samay Raina Shares Emotional Late-Night Call With Father From Jammu As India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate, Salutes Indian Armed Forces.

This initiative is part of Project BreatheEZ, a broader strategic collaboration between Qure.ai and Johnson & Johnson MedTech, and designed to establish AI-led Incidental Pulmonary Nodule (IPN) Detection clinics across leading hospitals in India. These clinics will act as integrated screening hubs, optimizing early detection, triaging, and follow-up care for lung cancer patients. As part of this collaboration, Qure.ai's AI technology will be deployed across 10 hub medical centers in India, with an additional 20 supporting spoke sites. The first such clinic has been launched in Thangam Cancer Centre in Namakkal, Tamil Nadu.

In India, one in nine persons is likely to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. It is an increasing health concern, and the projected cancer burden is expected to rise from 26.7 million DALYs (Disability-Adjusted Life Years) in 2021 to 29.8 million in 20251. This growing health challenge needs innovative solutions to improve early detection and ultimately save lives. Traditional diagnostic methods often fail to detect lung cancer at an early stage, leading to delays in treatment. Thus, this collaboration between Johnson & Johnson MedTech and Qure.ai marks a significant leap forward.

Also Read | Punjab Shuts All Educational Institutes, Cancels Exams Amid Heightened Tension Between India and Pakistan.

By harnessing of artificial intelligence in the modalities of X-Ray & CT scans, Johnson & Johnson MedTech India & Qure.ai are enabling the detection of potential lung nodules that might otherwise be missed. This happens through flagging risky nodules in X-Rays and CT Scans that can potentially turn out to be malignant. It also introduces the concept of structured IPN clinics where there is a proactive impetus towards incidental screening of early-stage lung cancer. This partnership embodies Johnson & Johnson MedTech's commitment to enhancing early lung cancer detection, ultimately transforming the standard of lung cancer care.

Anuj Virmani, Managing Director, India, Johnson & Johnson MedTech, said, "Lung cancer continues to be one of the leading causes of cancer in both men and women. In India, where access to advanced healthcare facilities is often limited, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, patients face significant challenges in receiving timely and effective diagnosis, which further delays access to treatment. Our collaboration with Qure.ai is a testament to our commitment to advancing healthcare through innovative solutions continues to drive impactful collaborations and integrating our solutions in lung cancer." Reference: 1. ICMR and NCDIR World Cancer Day 2024, Close the care gap- Addressing cancer care in India, 04th - February - 2024 https://ncdirindia.org/display/wcd.aspx.

Surgical Solutions from Johnson & Johnson MedTech

Across Johnson & Johnson, we are tackling the world's most complex and pervasive health challenges. For over 100 years, we have helped advance surgical care through our innovative portfolio across wound closure, adjunctive hemostats, surgical stapling and instruments, robotics and digital solutions. Together, with clinicians and healthcare experts around the world we are progressing what's next in surgery to better solve patient needs in metabolic and cardiovascular disease, cancer, and aesthetics and reconstruction. For more, visit https://www.jnj.com/medtech#surgery.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)