Stand-up comedian Samay Raina, who was all over the news for the past few months due to India's Got Latent (IGL) controversy, has shared a message on social media following the recent missile attack from Pakistan that was successfully intercepted by India's air defence system, S-400 Sudarshan Chakra. Samay Raina, who hails from Jammu, took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "My prayers with everyone in Jammu. Sleep peacefully and believe in the Indian Army. Jai Hind." He shared another story about his father from his hometown after the successful neutralisation of the drone and missile attacks by Pakistan. She talked about a late-night call by his father to tell him 'goodnight' and shared that there was some sort of calmness in his voice despite the situation. India Intercepts 8 Missiles Fired From Pakistan Towards Jammu and Kashmir: Defence Sources.

Samay Raina Shares Emotional Call With His Father From Jammu Amid Indo-Pak Tension

Taking to his Insta stories, Samay Raina recalled a phone call with his father after Indian successfully intercepted missile attacks from Pakistan targeting civilian regions in Jammu, including RS Pura, Samba and Arnia. He wrote, "My father calls me one last time tonight from Jammu to say goodnight. His voice, steady and calm, urges me to sleep and not worry - the Indian armed forces have everything under control. His calmness quiets my restless thoughts. I switch off the lights in my Mumbai home and walk to the window to draw the curtains."

He continued, "Outside my window, my neighbours' lights still glow. I know little about him, that's just how it is here.I wonder if he too has a family in Jammu, perhaps in Pathankot - or if he might be the son of a brave soldier, who won't sleep tonight waiting for a morning call from his father on the front lines. Concluding his note, Samay saluted the armed forces and their families for all the sacrifices they make for the safety of their people. Pakistan Drone Shot Down by India: Indian Army Shoots Down 2 Pakistani Drones in Jammu and Kashmir’s Naushera, Say Sources.

Samay Raina Salutes Indian Armed Forces As He Recalls Phone Call From His Father From Jammu

The escalation came just a day after India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians on April 22.

