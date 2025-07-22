PNN

New Delhi [India], July 22: Journalists and media professionals consume more coffee than any other profession, drinking an average of 3.62 cups per day, according to a comprehensive workplace survey released this week.

The study, conducted by press release distribution service Pressat, surveyed 20,000 workers across multiple industries between January and March 2025. Healthcare workers ranked second with 3.60 cups daily, followed by police officers at 2.52 cups and drivers at 2.50 cups per day.

Company executives rounded out the top five coffee-consuming professions with an average of 2.40 cups daily. IT support staff also showed high consumption rates at 2.39 cups per day.

The findings mark the second consecutive year that journalists have topped the coffee consumption rankings. Healthcare workers moved up from fifth place in the previous year's survey to claim the second position.

"The results were not surprising, especially considering the coronavirus outbreak and NHS budget cuts," said Max Forrest at Pressat. "We fully expected those working on the frontline--such as doctors, nurses, and healthcare staff--to top the list, but journalists are still the kings and queens of coffee drinkers."

At the opposite end of the spectrum, electricians, marketers, and advertising professionals reported the lowest consumption rates, averaging around 1.3 cups daily. Plumbers and telesales workers also showed modest intake levels at approximately 1.28 and 1.23 cups respectively.

The survey revealed that 20.32% of respondents across all professions experience significant effects when they skip their regular coffee intake, indicating widespread caffeine dependency in the workplace.

While journalists drink the most coffee by volume, marketing professionals spend the most money on their daily habit, averaging EUR13.27 weekly. Advertising professionals follow closely at EUR12.98, with electricians spending EUR12.96 per week.

The study also examined dietary preferences, finding that police officers lead in choosing plant-based milk alternatives at 21.99%, followed by company executives at 21.98% and plumbers at 20.93%. Teachers and retail staff also showed strong preferences for non-dairy options at approximately 20.25% and 20.24% respectively.

This trend suggests plant-based milk alternatives are expanding beyond traditionally health-conscious industries to encompass a broader range of professions, potentially reflecting growing environmental and health awareness.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration considers 400 milligrams of caffeine per day--equivalent to four or five cups of coffee--to be generally safe for most adults. The European Food Safety Authority has reached similar conclusions, though with lower recommendations for pregnant women.

The survey included full-time employees, freelancers, business owners, and self-employed individuals aged 18 and over from various industries across the workforce.

