NewsVoir

Khanna (Punjab) [India], May 7: AIPL proudly unveiled Joy Business Center at Celebration Bazaar, a dynamic new commercial hub comprising affordable office spaces. The project is aimed at empowering local entrepreneurs and accelerating business growth. AIPL team introduced a thoughtfully designed range of offices/shops, sized between 277 sq. ft. and 355 sq. ft., offered at attractive, affordable rates.

Also Read | Mohini Ekadashi Vrat 2025 Date and Time: Celebrate the Divine Fasting Day of Lord Vishnu With Auspicious Timings, Rituals, and Sacred Significance.

Joy Business Center is already drawing keen interest from immigration consultants, advocates, DSAs, and steel trading firms, positioning it as a rising hotspot for business in the region. With this new launch, AIPL continues its mission to build quality commercial infrastructure and nurture the entrepreneurial spirit of Khanna.

During this launch Mr. Dalbir Bedi, Business Head, AIPL shared that AIPL has over 1 million sq. ft. of commercial projects in Punjab with 800+ acres of residential and presence in 8cities in North India and has a rich legacy of 34 years with 60 + projects delivered. In Khanna, company has already delivered 2 projects successfully - Dream City Khanna and Celebration Bazaar Khanna.

Also Read | Bhatinda Plane Crash: 1 Civilian Killed, 9 Injured As Unidentified Aircraft Bursts Into Flames After Crash in Punjab's Aklian Kalan, Video Surfaces.

Celebration Bazaar Khanna is the ideal social hub for families and group of friends to celebrate as the project has initiated 'live singing' for the visitors every Saturday and Sunday. The project would soon unveil a gaming/entertainment zone. The project is strategically located between two major industrial hubs of Punjab- Khanna, Asia's largest grain distribution centre and Mandi-Gobindgarh, a major steel industrial hub. It is situated right on NH - 44 connecting Delhi & Amritsar and is part of 88 Acres AIPL DreamCity, Khanna, a world-class township by AIPL group.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)