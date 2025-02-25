Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 25 (ANI): JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal has announced plans to expand the conglomerate's presence in Assam's cement and energy sectors, underscoring the company's commitment to the region's economic growth.

Speaking at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025, Jindal emphasized the North East's critical role in India's overall development. "If the North East grows, only then will the entire country progress," he stated.

Also Read | Maha Shivratri 2025 Jagran Timings and Ratri Prahar Puja Time: The Importance of Night Vigil (Jagran) and Significance of Staying Awake on Mahashivratri.

Jindal revealed that JSW Group is actively exploring the establishment of cement plants in Assam to meet the rising demand in the region.

Additionally, with Assam's electricity requirements increasing, the company is focusing on setting up large-scale thermal and renewable energy plants to support the state's energy needs.

Also Read | Haryana Municipal Elections 2025: BJP Expels 58 Leaders for Anti-Party Activities in Gurugram and Manesar Ahead of Civic Polls.

He said, "JSW Group is exploring the possibility of setting up cement plants in Assam to meet the increasing demand for cement in the region. Additionally, considering Assam's growing electricity needs, JSW Group is focusing heavily on both renewable and thermal energy, aiming to establish large-scale thermal and renewable energy plants here."

"Our investment will accelerate Assam's growth and create new employment opportunities," he added.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, aimed at attracting investments and driving economic development, has drawn major business and political leaders to Guwahati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Union Ministers Dr. S. Jaishankar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Sarbananda Sonowal, are attending the event.

Leading industrialists, including Reliance Industries Chairman & MD Mukesh Ambani and Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani, are also present, signaling strong private sector interest in Assam's rapidly growing industrial and infrastructure sectors.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized Assam's fast-paced economic progress, noting that the state's economy has doubled over the past six years under the BJP government.

He also highlighted the historical significance of Eastern India and the Northeast, asserting that the region is poised to "demonstrate its strength" as India advances towards greater development.

Addressing the Advantage Assam event, Modi described it as a key initiative aimed at linking Assam's vast potential with global investment opportunities.

With JSW Group and other corporate giants committing to investments, Assam is poised for a significant economic transformation, boosting industrialization, employment, and sustainable energy development in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)