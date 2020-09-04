Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 4 (ANI): Jubilant Life Sciences on Friday reported 52 per cent fall in its profit after tax of Rs 88 crore in the April to June quarter as against Rs 185 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped by 30 per cent to Rs 310 crore in Q1 FY21 from Rs 444 crore in Q1 FY20.

Revenue from operations tumbled down 13 per cent to Rs 1,893 crore from Rs 2,182 crore in the same period. Earnings per share fell to Rs 5.53 versus Rs 11.61.

However, the net debt on a constant currency basis reduced by Rs 343 crore during Q1 FY21.

The revenue of pharmaceuticals Segment dropped to Rs 1,096 crore as compared to Rs 1,328 crore in Q1 FY20 while life science ingredients segment was at Rs 737 crore in Q1 FY21 as against Rs 805 crore.

But the revenue of drug discovery and development solutions moved up 26 per cent to Rs 60 crore. In July, the company announced completion of the merger of Jubilant Chemsys with Jubilant Biosys.

In the first week of August, it launched its remdesivir product in India and other countries under the brand name Jubi-R.

"Given the strong demand recovery and new business sign-ups, we believe Covid-19 is not likely to have a material impact on our overall performance during FY21, provided the pandemic situation does not materially deteriorate going forward," the company said.

