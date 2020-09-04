Video of a man sprinkling his pubic hair on food at a restaurant has gone viral. The clip which has disgusted netizens is being widely shared. The incident which was captured on CCTV camera happened at Jaan’s BBQ Kitchen Restaurant and Grill in Blackburn. It shows him reaching to his shorts, taking the hand out and then allegedly sprinkling his 'pubic hair' all over the food. Another man can be seen sitting in front of him watching the whole episode. Reportedly, the men told the restaurant owner that won't pay the $121 bill due to the presence of hair in their food. The restaurant staff said they had ordered enough to feed up to six people. Ronald McDonald's Gets Racy Makeover in Japan! Holds French Fries in His Underwear as Pubic Hair For Yotteba Ad, But Twitterati Isn't Impressed.

As per reports, the staff at Jaan's BBQ Kitchen were left "shocked" and "disgusted". The waitress who served them was quoted by The Lancashire Telegraph as saying, "I went up to them and asked them if everything was ‘okay’ and they seemed happy enough and said the food was nice." The manager was quoted as saying, "When it came to paying, they said there was hair in the food,” the manager said. We checked and there was hair on the biryani, kebabs and the naan breads as well. At that point, I thought something is a bit strange and checked the CCTV and it showed one man putting his hands under his cap and then into his shorts twice and sprinkling the contents on to the food." Alberta Brewery Unknowingly Names Their Beer 'Huruhuru' Meaning ‘Pubic Hair’ in Maori Language, Apologises and Promises to Rebrand.

Man Sprinkles His Pubic Hair on Food at Restaurant:

When the manager confronted the men about the incident, they argued about it for 10 minutes and eventually left by just paying $36. He said "It has not been an easy time for businesses and this was shocking. We run a clean place and things like this are horrible and unfair on hard-working folk."

