One of the most prominent actresses Mamta Soni has proved her versatility as an artist with her work. She has always aced perfection with her work and has appeared in many regional films, predominantly in the Gujarati films. With having appeared in more than 30 Gujarati films, Mamta has been a part of 7 Rajasthani films and has also appeared in a Hindi film titled ‘Phir Ek Saazish’. To name a few of her best works, she has worked in films like ‘Ek Radha Ek Meera’, ‘Preet Janmo Janam Ni Bhulashe Nahi’, ‘Maa Baap Na Aashirwad’ among others.

The actress has been in the industry since 2005 and has now come a long way. Speaking about her roller-coaster journey, she said, “In these years, I have only followed by passion. Cinema is an art and I am fortunate to do justice to the roles that were offered to me. Doing films in different languages has taught me the diversity of my country India.” Moreover, Mamta also had a guest appearance in the Marathi film ‘Arjun’. Till date, the actress has done more than thousands of shows in Gujarat and many shows in Pune, Chennai, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, London and Africa.

An ardent social media user, the actress has been very active and engages with her fans and followers regularly. She not only does live sessions but has also been busy doing household work like cooking amidst the lockdown. Mamta is hopeful to get back on sets soon and start resuming with her work. Her upcoming projects include an album song titled ‘Bewafai Tari Che Re Kamal Ni’, a film and also a TVC of Swagar Herbals Multi-Vitamin tablets.

As far as the digital space is concerned, Mamta Soni will also be seen in a web series called ‘Kitty Party’. Showing her versatility to the fullest, the actress has wooed the audience with her shayaris. The people of rural Gujarat have appreciated her shayari and have always shown immense love towards her. Well, her journey has been an extraordinary ride and we wish to see her back on the screen soon.