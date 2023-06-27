GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], June 27: Imagine stepping into a world where your dreams intertwine with nature's embrace, where every waking moment is filled with serenity and tranquillity. Welcome to The Glades: Finest luxury residential plots by K Raheja Corp Homes at West Pune.

Also Read | Wrestlers Protest: Grapplers Move Delhi Court Seeking Copy of Charge Sheet Against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Nestled within the lush green forests, the Glades is a tranquil open space that offers a perfect balance of seclusion and connection with nature. These luxury plots at Raheja Viva offer extraordinary lifestyle enriched with a ready clubhouse and over 40 exquisite amenities, complemented by sprawling open spaces and multiple recreational areas.

Reasons why you should explore the enchanting tapestry of The Glades:

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nord CE3 5G India Launch Officially Confirmed: From Specs to Price, Here’s All We Know.

* Captivating 360-degree views of the Sahyadri Hills

* Convenient and seamless connectivity to all major locations

* IGBC Platinum Certification, ensuring a reduced carbon footprint and a commitment to sustainability

* Home to over 60+ species of birds and more than 2400+ flourishing trees, offering a thriving ecosystem.

* Low density living, allowing for ample personal space and privacy.

* Ready-to-use lifestyle amenities and two lavish clubhouses for recreation and leisure

* Tranquil ambiance with low decibel levels, ensuring a peaceful living experience

* Better Air Quality Index (AQI) for a healthier and more refreshing environment

* High land appreciation value, making it an attractive investment opportunity

Beyond its luxurious amenities, The Glades offer seamless connectivity to the essentials of urban living. With its proximity to educational institutions, healthcare facilities, shopping centers, and entertainment hubs, everything you need is within easy reach. The development's swift access to Hinjewadi IT Park also makes it an ideal choice for professionals seeking a harmonious balance between work and leisure.

Investing in The Glades at Raheja Viva is an extraordinary opportunity to embrace a lifestyle that surpasses all others. Owing to the high appreciation value for land in Pune, the demand for residential land is expected to remain strong, making it an attractive investment option.

Whether you are looking for a place to call home or an astute investment opportunity, these luxury residential plots offer an unparalleled living experience.

More info: https://www.krahejacorphomes.com/project/villas-and-plots-in-pune/

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC). ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)