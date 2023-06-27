New Delhi, June 27: OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch of much-awaited Nord 3 5G and Nord CE3 5G smartphones. Both devices will be launched in India on July 5.

The company will also launch the new OnePlus Nord Buds 2R and Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC at the same event.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G Expected Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G will come in Tempest Gray and Misty Green colour options. It will feature a centre-punch hole design. The upcoming handset is said to sport a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, up to 16GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage. It will run Android 13 OS with OxygenOS 13.1 UI on top.

Additional features will include a 16MP front camera and a 5,000mAh with 80W charging support. On the back, it will feature a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP camera.

OnePlus Nord CE3 5G Expected Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE3 5G comes in Aqua Surge colours. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G chipset and a 5000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Additional features will include triple rear cameras, an AMOLED display, and an IR blaster.

"OnePlus Nord is all about giving our users pretty much everything they could ask for, and this starts with a great OnePlus design. I'm excited to be sharing this first look at the OnePlus Nord 3 5G and look forward to sharing more over the next few weeks," said Kinder Liu, COO and President, OnePlus.

OnePlus Nord 3 Expected Price

As per the latest reports, the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 is said to be priced in India at Rs 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost Rs 36,999.

