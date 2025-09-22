SMPL

New Delhi [India], September 22: The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has released its Trends Shaping Education 2025 report, examining how technology, sustainability, and inequality are transforming the future of learning worldwide. K2 Data Analytics Managing Director, Sanketh Kondur, welcomed the report's findings as a timely reminder that education systems must evolve to match the pace of digital and climate-driven change.

The OECD report states that digitally delivered services, including online learning are growing at a rate of 8.1% annually and already account for 54% of all global services trade. It further states that mobile broadband access has surged tenfold in just over a decade, rising from 8 subscriptions per 100 people in 2009 to 83 per 100 in 2022. The report also states that digital participation is accelerating, with nearly 38% of people now creating and uploading content online compared to just 10% in 2008.

MD Sanketh Kondur, further presenting his views, said, "The OECD report shows that education today cannot be separated from the realities of digitalisation and the net-zero transition. The report states that one in five jobs globally is already directly impacted by the green transition, creating an urgent need for reskilling in industries such as construction, manufacturing, and transport. At the same time, the report states that fewer than half of adults participate in formal or non-formal training, leaving a significant skills gap. For India, this is both a challenge and an opportunity: by scaling digital access and investing in skills, we can prepare our young population for a future-ready economy."

He further added, "The OECD report underlines that the future of education is not just about adopting technology but ensuring inclusivity. By embedding digital literacy, strengthening teacher training, and building public-private partnerships, we can ensure that innovation benefits everyone. India must leverage this moment to transform its education and skilling systems, ensuring that the growth story ahead is powered by both technology and people."

