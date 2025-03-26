PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 26: In the world of stakeholder reporting, revolutions are fought with the firepower of intellect and the intent to drive long-term positive change in society.

The concept of communicating with shareholders first germinated in the 17th century with the Dutch East India Company (VOC), established in 1602, being the first company to issue shares to the public and provide reports to shareholders, preparing the foundation for modern corporate reporting practices.

Integrated thinking and approach

In 2008 the global financial crisis hit the world. Governments, Central Banks, Regulatory Authorities and the civil society lost faith in the data the corporations were sharing with the world. There was a lack of transparency and the inherent trade-offs were not clear. The International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) was established in 2010, when solutions were urgently needed to mitigate the risk of such a crisis happening again.

Business perspective gradually broadened to include not only shareholders/investors, but the entire stakeholder community. It means everyone, who directly or indirectly has a stake in the business (employees, governments, regulatory authorities, community members, social/media influencers, apart from customers and supply chain partners).

The global financial crisis paved the way for integrated thinking and reporting on financial and non-financial aspects of a business. The intensifying risk of climate change and the pandemic further fuelled efforts towards integrated reporting.

K&A have also evolved with this changing landscape. As businesses made a decisive move towards more holistic and transparent integrated reporting, K&A rose to the occasion, crafting integrated reports for over 50 companies over the last three years. Through each report, they weave an impactful story with clarity and authenticity for their clients, bridging strategy with sustainability and vision with value creation.

A natural extension of this trend is the emphasis on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting in India. India's Business Responsibility & Sustainability Reporting is now mandated by the Market Regulator, the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

At K&A, the focus is on ESG reporting and BRSR with the strength and expertise of the internal 10-member ESG Team, who bring experience, passion and precision to each report (Sustainability or ESG Report).

Committed to making sustainability efforts measurable and meaningful, the team deciphers complex data to create transparent, insightful and impactful reports that resonate with stakeholders. In FY24-25 itself, they have managed to make 15+ Sustainability reports and 30+ BRSRs.

Today, there are many global standards and regulations -- United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Reporting, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board; Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures; IRIS+ -- which emphasise the importance of balancing profit with an inclusive long-term purpose of value creation for all.

At the forefront of stakeholder communication

As a trusted and leading brand in the realm of stakeholder-centric communication, K&A unleashes the power of stakeholder reporting, telling the stories of brands and businesses to stakeholders in a manner that is transparent, captivating and confidence-enhancing.

